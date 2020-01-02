Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau Announce They Are 'Taking a Break' from Marriage

So it looks like the first celebrity couple separation of 2020 goes to Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau, though in typical fashion for their brand the announcements were both odd and raised perhaps more questions than they answered.

The couple, who were married last year in a ceremony that even they admitted was more fake than real, have had a tumultuous ride throughout their relationship, in large part because it wasn't always real. That said, once they did marry, they seemed committed to actually giving the relationship a try, with Tana in particular expressing genuine feelings for Jake and a desire to make it work.

Nevertheless, it was just three days ago that she revealed that she'd "lost" herself in an "unhealthy" relationship with the YouTube star, lamenting the path their unorthodox relationship had taken, and her role in not advocating more for herself in her attempts to keep him happy and satisfied, in whatever ways that meant at the time.

At the end of her lengthy video message, Tana said that the couple was still together and trying to work things out, but things have apparently shifted toward separation in the day since. Vulture even pointed out that Tana has reverted back to her maiden name on her YouTube page.

While it's unclear exactly what the couple is doing, Tana specifically makes mention that she gets "half of everything," with both messages saying she'll be getting Jake's Lamborghini. So is this legitimate divorce talk where they are dividing assets? In his own post, Jake said that he's keeping the dog.

Alas, it's never quite clear exactly what is real and what's orchestrated for clicks and attention with this couple, but at least it does seem sincere that they are "taking a break," however they define that.

"For right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives," Tana wrote. "I'll never know what the future holds and i will always love Jake and everything we did."

She went on to describe him as her "best friend for life." And both halves of this very unique couple asked their fans to please not speculate about what's going on beyond what's being expressed here. "No need for crazy speculations - this is coming from a place of nothing but love," Tana wrote.

Echoing her sentiment with his own post, Jake wrote, "The last thing we wanna see is fan pages speculating "what happened" we truly just need a second to focus on our own lives and ourselves."

Despite how serious he looked in the picture, Jake came across much more playful in his post, beginning his message, "As Tana and I sit next to each other writing captions about taking a break we're literally laughing at how crazy and stupid the past couple months have been and cracking jokes at how silly this all seems."

But he reiterated that they are best friends and that this is about them taking the time to focus on their individual lives. After pointing out that their friends put on sad music for them to write to, he added, "This is bitter sweet but it's what's best for us right now."

And just to keep things a little wacky and typically complicated, Tana commented on Jake's post by asking him to marry her. So yeah.

"Ur still my bestie so that's cool wanna get married," she wrote. So really what does any of it mean? What is reality?

You can check out both of their messages below, and see if you can make sense of it:

