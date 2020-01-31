Harvey Weinstein has no testicles and appears to have a vagina, his rape trial heard on Friday.

Jessica Mann, one of two actresses whose allegations brought criminal charges against the disgraced movie producer, took to the stand in New York to give her graphic account of what she endured.

The 34-year-old accused him of forced oral sex and rape in early 2013, but that afterwards she decided to try be in a consensual relationship with him because she was confused and had been sexual with very few people in her life.

"The first time I saw him fully naked, I thought he was deformed or intersex," she told Manhattan Supreme Court jurors. "He has extreme scarring that I didn’t know if maybe he was a burn victim."

"He does not have testicles and it appears like he has a vagina," she said, before acknowledging he did have a penis.

"When I first saw him naked, I was filled with compassion, absolute compassion," she said, admitting she performed consensual oral sex on him. "It seemed his anger came from a place of shame."

When he first performed oral sex on her, it was not consensual, she claimed.

Mann welled up in tears as she recalled Weinstein inviting her and a friend to his room in the Montage Beverly Hills to "read scripts", before separating her from her friend and getting her into the bedroom.

She said that he kept trying to kiss her despite her rebuffs, and the more she fought the angrier he became.

"He was saying, 'Look, you're going to let me do something for you.' I said 'What?' He wouldn't tell me. Then he told me to sit on the bed and then that's when he went down on me.'

"I sort of locked up and got really quiet. I was worried about my friend out there by herself. I faked an orgasm to get out of it. He asked me how it was, if I liked it. I was nervous, so I told him it was the best I ever had."

She alleged Weinstein peed on her once, and when asked to describe his hygiene she said "it was very bad; he smelled like shit — excuse me, sorry, like poop. He just was dirty."

Describing the alleged rape, she said she was supposed to have a breakfast meeting at a hotel in New York in March of 2013, but "panicked" when she saw Weinstein getting a room.

She said she tried to tell the staff they didn't need the room, which is when he angrily pulled her aside and warned her not to embarrass him, before leading her up to the room. She said she twice tried to leave but he blocked her.

"I shut down a little bit and he told me to undress and then he comes to me and grabbed my hand and forced me to start undressing myself," she said.

"I gave up at that point, and I undressed, and he stood over me until I was completely naked, and then he told me to lay on the bed," after which he went into the bathroom, she said.

"And then he came out naked and he was.. he got on top of me, and that's when he put himself inside of me, his penis inside of me."

After the alleged incident, she said she went into the bathroom and found a syringe in the trash-can, and discovered it was an injection for erections after Googling the name.

"It was the realization that he stabbed himself with a needle, and there has to be blood because he was inside of me... I was in shock over that," she said.

Asked whether Weinstein used a condom, Mann replied: "No."

The trial continues Friday afternoon.