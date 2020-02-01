Mark Walhberg revealed how Kobe Bryant's tragic death is affecting his family.

During an interview with Extra at the premiere of his HBO series "McMillions$" on Friday, the 48-year-old actor opened up about how the horrific accident that took the NBA legend's life, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, is making him appreciate his four children and wife now more than ever.

"My kids think I'm crazy now because every chance I get, I just tell them how much I love them and hug them and kiss them. It just puts things into perspective. Nothing is guaranteed, we're never promised tomorrow."

Bryant's death stunned the world on Sunday. The global icon, Gianna and seven others were on board a private helicopter when it crashed in Calabasas, California, just outside Los Angeles.

After the news broke, Walhberg said he and his wife, Rhea Durham, even reconsidered their travel plans.

"I had to go to Atlanta the day after, I just got back, and she was, like, paralyzed with fear and didn't want me to travel, but we're not going to take unwarranted risks and stuff. You can't be paralyzed with fear but you also have to be mindful, too," he explained.

The former Calvin Klein model, who grew up in Boston, also talked about his relationship with the LA Lakers star, and how it transcended the cross country rivalry between the two cities.

"Even though I was a Celtics fan and he was a Laker, you know, our friendship was about something different, and he always went out of his way to be super sweet and wonderful to my kids," he revealed, before sharing his thoughts on the impact of the horrible accident.

"It's obviously a tragic loss that everybody is feeling. Kobe, his daughter, the other family members, his family members, the other people that were on board in the helicopter, it's just tragic," Wahlberg expressed. "It's just a reminder that life is short -- All the people that you love, call them and remind them as often as possible and cherish every moment."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.