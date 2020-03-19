Kourtney Kardashian Shares Bible Verse About Repenting for Our Sins Amid Coronavirus

Kourtney Kardashian seems to be turning to the Bible for answers during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Poosh founder shared a photo of a Bible verse (Corinthians 7:13-14) that has gone viral on the Internet amid the global health crisis.

The verse reads: "Whenever I hold back the rain or send locusts to eat up the crops or send an epidemic on my people, if they pray to me and repent and turn away from the evil they have been doing, then I will hear them in heaven, forgive their sins and make their land prosperous again."

Taking to her Instagram Story, Kourtney posted the photo, which was first shared from another account. It featured the verse highlighted and circled along with the words "Pay attention children."

The viral verse has also been reshared by rapper, Young Thug. See the post, below.

This isn't the first time the "KUWTK" star has posted a controversial message regarding coronavirus. Last week, Kourtney's sister, Kim Kardashian, shared a excerpt from the 2008 book "End Of Days: Predictions and prophecies about the end of the world" by late psychic, Sylvia Browne, who predicted there would be a global pandemic in the year 2020.

"Kourtney just sent this on our group chat," Kim tweeted alongside a photo of the marked page.

The excerpt, like the Bible verse, has circulated the Internet.

"In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments," the excerpt read. "Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again ten years later, and then disappear completely."

Kourtney just sent this on our group chat pic.twitter.com/XyjGajY71d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 12, 2020

Meanwhile, the US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams issued a call to action for social media influencers -- like the Kardashians -- to speak about the importance of social distancing across to millennials and Gen Zers who may not be heeding the current warnings.

"I have a 15-year-old, 14-year-old and the more I tell them not to do something, the more they want to do it," Dr. Adams said on "GMA."

"What we need to do is get our social influencers -- Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, we need to get Kylie Jenner -- we need to get our social media influencers out there and helping folks understand that look this is serious. People are dying."

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has more than 227,000 confirmed cases and killed more than 9,300 according to recent media reports as of March 19.

Though the outbreak originated in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus has spread to at least 150 other countries and territories. In the US, more than 9,500 Americans have contracted the virus and over 150 have died. However, medical experts and epidemiologists predict the numbers will rise.

