Former "Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans is officially back together with her former ex, David Eason.

The ex-reality star was fired from the MTV show after David -- who had already been booted in 2018 over homophobic and transphobic comments -- shot and killed the family dog. They split in October 2019, but the breakup didn't stick.

Appearing on a YouTube Q&A this weekend, Evans confirmed they're back on.

When asked if she's back with David, she said she was. "Me and him are deciding to work it out right now and we're taking it slowly," she explained, adding that they're living together in North Carolina again, after she briefly moved to Tennessee.

"I'm living here permanently now. The reason why I came to North Carolina is because I cannot afford rent and a mortgage, I have to choose one or the other. I have a house here that I own, I don't own the apartment in Tennessee, so I decided to move back," she explained. "All the kids have their own space here, it's very spacious, we have 11 acres of land for them to play on. Kaiser and Ensley, they really missed the animals, they really missed the chickens, the goats, everything. So we decided to come back here and things are going pretty smooth."

Another fan asked whether Eason has changed at all, with Evans again answering affirmatively.

"A lot of things have changed. Me and him have decided to just try to remain positive no matter what and if we have an issue, we really need to talk it out," she said. "I wanna tell you guys that David has never abused the children, he has never abused me. We've always had disagreement and those would turn into arguments and this is the reason why I decided to go back home and work out my relationship. Ultimately, it's for my family."

She also said she was the one who first reached out to David to patch things up, apologizing to him.

"I told him, I said, 'I'm sorry,' and he contacted me back and he said, 'For what?' and I said, 'I think we just ended things abruptly and I think we need to try to work things out for our family and our marriage. And he said, 'Okay,'" explained Evans. "So once we started talking again, you know he did come visit two or three times and when he did, before I moved back to North Carolina, I told him, I said, 'Things have got to change. We cannot be so unhappy. We have to start communicating with each other about our problems and we have to sort it out and we can't let the same thing keep happening or the same topic for an argument keep occurring.'"

Evans went on to say that she needed to distance herself from David for a bit, but when she did that she realized that's "not what I wanted" and instead decided she "needed to work out my marriage."

"I didn't want another failed marriage and I just wanted the kids to be happy," she said.

Jenelle also claimed her relationship with David was not responsible for her losing any of her sponsorships, though admitted some brands did ask her to remove their paid posts.

"I know everyone has heard lately I've been losing sponsorships," she said. "No, I haven't been losing them, I've been kindly taking down my posts because they asked me to. Did I have to? No. Was I fired? No."

During 20-minute Q&A she also said she hoped to work out a new custody arrangement with her son Jace, who still lives with her mother. According to Jenelle, she's "slowing trying to convince her to once again just let Jace live with me" and is hoping to avoid any more court dates over the situation.

She was also asked if she had any feelings about MTV sticking by Amber Portwood despite her domestic violence arrest, but cutting her for something her husband did.

"It bothers me," she admitted. "I think it's very unfair and I didn't really do anything wrong, so leave it at that."