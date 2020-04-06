Kelly Clarkson and Rita Wilson didn't even need to go to the "Hot Ones" set to come face to face with Sean Evans and a plate of hot wings she started complaining about before she was even challenged to take a single bite in an episode filmed before the current coronavius pandemic shut traditional talk show productions down -- and saw both Rita Wilson and husband Tom Hanks contract the virus.

Admitting that she is an absolute wuss when it comes to hot things, Kelly was determined to be 100 percent truthful at all times, while her guest Rita Wilson said she wasn't much better. But the question was whether or not they could really uphold the truth when faced with some brutally difficult questions.

Rita was asked to name a project from her resume she'd love to take off of it, but it was Kelly who was quick to jump in. Anyone who knows her history knew exactly where this was going, but we were still laughing with her as she said, "From Justin to Kelly," adding that it was "contractually obligated."

She then had her jaw hanging wide open as Rita revealed that she'd gladly take "Jingle All the Way" off of her resume, and thanks to its honorary status as a holiday staple, she can't escape it.

Kelly had to know why she would ever want to strip the movie from her resume, but Rita actually had a pretty solid explanation.

"I don't understand my character in it because why does my character not understand that Turbo-Man is her husband?" she said. "Like, how many superheroes sound like Arnold Schwarzenegger?"

We cannot lie, it's pretty sound reasoning!

As for Kelly, she thought she was going to have an easy time with it, and even got cocky when Sean asked her to name off a song from one of her fellow "Voice" coaches she hopes to never hear again. She was feeling good about it because she had an explanation. "This is not because it's a great song," she said before revealing it's John Legend's "All of Me."

"It's because we've ruined it by playing it too much!" she lamented.

Things took a turn for the worse, though, with her second question: "Who was the worst interview on your show so far?"

Kelly didn't even hesitate, saying, "I cannot tell the truth because my show just started and I don't wanna piss people off."

She then took on the wing challenge, which Sean assured her was a mild sauce for daytime TV compared to what his guests usually face. But you wouldn't have thought so watching Kelly in the aftermath of a single bite. Seriously, you have to see her and Rita struggling to get it together after taking a single bite.

Some people cannot handle the heat.

