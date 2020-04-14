It's been nearly two years since Demi Lovato almost died from an overdose and, now, she's opening up about how her life has changed in the time since.

The singer covers the May issue of Harper's Bazaar with an interview conducted in March, before the release of her empowering single "I Love Me." During the revealing conversation, the always candid performer reacted to the outpouring of support from her fans following her OD, shared how her relationships with other big names have transformed and spilled on her love life.

Lovato was touched to see how fans rallied behind her after she was rushed to the hospital in 2018. Noting she didn't "feel worthy of it" in the moment, looking back Demi said she understands "I was just someone going through something, and people were really supportive and were there for me, and it meant everything."

"I've really appreciated the patience the public has given me over the past year and a half to figure my shit out, because I think the mistake I made when I was 18, when I went into treatment, was that I went back to work six months later," she continued. "But at the same time I've also sat back on the sidelines for two years. I’ve kept my mouth shut, while the tabloids have run wild. And my album is finally the place where I get to set the record straight on everything."

The fans aren't the only ones who have showed love. Selena Gomez, P!nk, Ellen DeGeneres and more celebrated her big return to the spotlight at both the Grammy Awards and Super Bowl earlier this year. When asked about Gomez's supportive comments, Lovato confirmed the two aren't close anymore.

"When you grow up with somebody, you're always going to have love for them. But I'm not friends with her, so it felt ..." she began. "I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best."

She had a similar sentiment for Wilmer Valderrama, who she started seeing when she was 18 and dated for six years. The "That '70s Show" actor got engaged to Amanda Pacheco earlier this year.

"I'm really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best, but we're not in each other's lives, haven't spoken in a long time," she said. "But I think I needed that because I needed to learn to be okay on my own. When you get into a relationship with somebody at that young of an age and then you spend six years with somebody, you don't really get to learn about yourself."

She added that Miley Cyrus is the only one she's really close with from her Disney days, after saying she and the Jonas Brothers aren't really in contact either. "I talk to Miley," Lovato explained. "She's awesome, and I love her to death and always will, always have. But I think she's kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with."

Looking ahead, Lovato can't wait to get her new music out into the world. Though she hinted at tours being in her future, she revealed "there is one song I'll probably never perform again" from her catalog. Though she didn't say which one, Lovato explained it was one of her hits and won't sing it "because of something that happened during my overdose."

"If you have a song called 'Broken Leg,' and you went and broke your leg, you're not going to want to sing that song ever again, probably," she went onto explain, leading many fans online to believe she was referring to "Heart Attack."

Saying she was "single as hell" when the interview was conducted, Demi also shared her outlook on love.

"When I imagine my life in the future, I don't say, 'I'm looking for a man who I want to have two or three kids with,'" she said. "I think it could be so much fun to share children with a woman … So I don't know what my future will look like, and I'm open to anything."

The May 2020 issue of Harper's BAZAAR is available on newsstands April 21.