Video of Minnesota Police Accidentally Handcuffing 'FBI Agent' Goes Viral

He may not be an FBI agent -- but it certainly looked like he was being racially profiled either way.

A year before the death of George Floyd, another black man found himself in the cuffs of white Minnesota police officers -- wrongfully so.

Video of the incident went viral on Monday, after the victim shared the clip in the wake of the protests gripping the origin state and beyond.

The clip shows a black man being approached by two white officers who almost immediately place him in handcuffs, because, as one of them explains, he looked like someone who had a warrant.

"‪Somethin' been telling me to hold on to this video over a year now, ok," the man shared on Instagram. "'Some days we make it home or some days we make it 6 feet deep.' Imagine getting killed at home, while jogging, playing, minding your own business or just damn breathing? #BeingBlackInWhiteAmerica!!"

"This incident happened a year ago. The Minnesota police department been corrupt. Can't even smoke a damn cigarette in peace."

In the footage, the two officers demand the man stand up and be cuffed as he sits outside, smoking with friends.

"You're racially profiling me, you're assuming I'm someone I'm not," he says, never losing his temper. "You guys are harassing me. You got the wrong guy."

Nevertheless the officers drag him to his feet and place him in cuffs, while ordering him to stop resisting.

"As a matter of fact, take a look at my ID," he says. "You guys are stupid motherf--kers."

It's only then the police decide to look at his wallet, and after an awkward pause, take the handcuffs straight back off.

The man never identifies himself as an FBI agent in the video, nor in his Instagram post; however the speed at which the cops removed the cuffs after seeing his ID seemed to lead many people online to believe the man was their undercover superior, and "FBI agent" was one of the top trending topics all day.

When the officer's supervisor approached, the man then spent the next three minutes ridiculing the sheepish trio, unmolested.

"We're allowed talk to someone," the senior officer tries to explain. "And he made a mistake and once he figured out he unhandcuffed you."

"So you guys can make a mistake and be like 'oh whoops'... somebody could have got killed right now... until it happens that's when you guys try to take some responsibility?" he ominously asks.

"Nobody got hurt," the officer replies -- a year before the arrest and subsequent death of George Floyd sent the country spiraling into more than a week of protests, and counting.