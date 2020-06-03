Actors Who Play Cops on TV Should Donate to Bail Fund, Urges Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star

NBC

The cast and showrunner of the NBC sitcom pledged $100,000.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Stephanie Beatriz is urging actors who play cops to donate to the National Bail Fund Network amid the ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd.

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old actress, who plays Detective Rosa Diaz on the NBC sitcom, revealed she pledged $11,000 to Bail Fund Network's Community Justice Exchange and called out fellow actors who play -- or have played -- police officers to do the same.

"I'm an actor who plays a detective on tv," Beatriz tweeted. "If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I'll let you do the math."

Alongside her tweet, the "Modern Family" star shared a screenshot of her generous donation that read: "Thank you for making a contribution to the #FreeThemAll Emergency Response Fund. Your donation will be distributed to a local bail/bond fund in the National Bail Fund Network to get someone free from jail or immigration detention during the COVID-19 crisis."

Beatriz also thanked fellow actor, "Tick" star, Griffin Newman, for "leading the way" with his donation of $11,000.

"I'm an out-of-work actor who (improbably) played a detective on two episodes of BLUE BLOODS almost a decade ago," Newman tweeted on Monday. "If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I'll let you do the math."

I’m an actor who plays a detective on tv.



If you currently play a cop?



If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop?



I’ll let you do the math. (Thanks @GriffLightning for leading the way). pic.twitter.com/Xxf3dU0urF — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) June 2, 2020 @iamstephbeatz

I’m an out-of-work actor who (improbably) played a detective on two episodes of BLUE BLOODS almost a decade ago.



If you currently play a cop?



If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop?



I’ll let you do the math. pic.twitter.com/En4ww2OSjP — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) June 2, 2020 @GriffLightning

While Beatriz was inspired by Newman, she also appeared to inspire the show she stars on. "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" co-creator, Dan Goor, tweeted on behalf of the cast and himself, saying together they had donated $100,000 to The National Bund Fund Network.

"The cast and showrunner of 'Brooklyn 99' condemn the murder of George Floyd and support the many people who are protesting police brutality nationally," read a screenshot of a statement. "Together we have made a $100,000 donation to The National Bail Fund Network. We encourage you to look up your local bail bund: the National Bail Fund Network is an organization that can lead you to them. #blacklivesmatter"

"JusticeForGeorgeFloyd," Goor wrote alongside the statement and a link to the organization.

Protests have erupted in over 30 cities since the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died while a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25.

Video captured Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck while he died, igniting outrage across the globe. Floyd was unresponsive when paramedics arrived and was later pronounced dead.

Chauvin now faces a second-degree murder charge and the three cops with him -- Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Kieran Lane -- have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. All four disgraced police officers face up to 40 years behind bars.

The state of Minnesota filed a civil rights complaint against the Minneapolis Police Department on Tuesday. According to Governor Tim Walz, the investigation will look into Floyd's death as well as the "department's policies, procedures, and practices over the past 10 years to determine if they engaged in systemic discriminatory practices."

Got a story or tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.