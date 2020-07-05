Here's What Kim Kardashian, Celebs and Fans Think of Kanye West Saying He's Running for President

Getty

West, who has toyed around publicly with the idea of running for president for years, including at the 2015 MTV VMAs, made the proclamation via Twitter on the Fourth of July.

Is Kanye West really running for president? It's hard to say, as the rapper has talked about it off and on for years now, including a very public declaration of his intentions back in 2015. That one had fans thinking he meant 2016, but maybe it was 2020?

The rapper got fans stirring again on the Fourth of July with yet another declaration, but this one came with a "2020 Vision" hashtag and a straight-up statement: "I am running for president of the United States."

But is he? Really?

Ye dropped the American flag into his post, and shortly after his wife, Kim Kardashian, had a very short response to his declaration with an American flag of her own.

Response from fans and Hollywood alike was mixed at best. Eric Balfour responded to Kim, suggesting that she was endangering the mission of beating Trump at the polls. "This is the height of privilege," he tweeted. "Ultimately it won't hurt you, you're wealthy enough to survive 4 more years of Trump!"

That's because at this late juncture, West has no path forward with either the Democratic or Republican parties, as noted by TMZ. Thus, he'd have to run as an independent candidate. It's been many years since an independent pulled substantial numbers at the poll.

Thus, many see those candidates (or third-party candidates of any kind) as effectively playing spoiler come election night. And more often than not in recent years, the belief is that they pull votes from the Democratic candidate, thus Balfour's concerns Kanye could hurt Biden's chances of beating Trump.

It's also worth noting that TMZ further reports Kanye has done no filing with the FEC, though it's possible he intends to do so as soon as the holiday weekend is over. Until then, though, this is all just idle nonsense and something to talk about.

The Wests also both have a relationship of sorts with the president, though there are those who question its genuineness. In particular, Kim, who spoke with the president as part of her efforts to get Alice Johnson freed from prison.

Kanye, on the other hand, very famously went on tirade after tirade in support of the president, perhaps most notably at TMZ and "SNL," before being granted an equally frantic sit-down meeting with Trump.

He's since distanced himself from the president and shifted onto a more spiritual path, with his famous Sunday Service initiative drawing thousands of onlookers in recent years.

That said, many online think that because of this perceived friendship between the Kardashian/Jenner family and the Trumps, this could be a concerted effort to try and keep Trump in office by diverting votes away from Biden.

Still others simply think this is Kanye raising awareness for his brand by getting headlines through a cheap stunt. In particular, he just dropped a new single and could very well have a new album on the way. Perhaps it's presidentially-themed.

One thing's for sure, though, is that the Kardashian West family (and extended Jenners, for that matter) certainly have the fuding to mount a massive campaign Bloomberg-style, should they wish. With Kim's $900 million value per Forbes, joining Kanye's billionaire status, they potentially have more money than either Biden or Trump to play with.

Serious or not, Kanye's big statement definitely has people in and out of Hollywood talking. Some in Hollywood quickly (and jokingly) wondered if they should run, too. And, of course, there are plenty who think he isn't even serious.

Kanye, the Kardashians and even "First Lady" for Kim started trending on Twitter with reactions. Here's some of the early buzz:

Do you guys think this is all a joke? That potentially pulling votes away from the only nominee who can defeat Donald Trump is cute or funny? This is the height of privilege, ultimately it won't hurt you, you're wealthy enough to survive 4 more years of Trump! Come the fuck on! — ERIC BALFOUR (@ERICBALFOUR) July 5, 2020 @ERICBALFOUR

It’s obvious that some people live in a bubble. It’s about time to burst it. #2020vision — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) July 5, 2020 @octaviaspencer

Should I run for President too? I don’t much about anything... — bob saget (@bobsaget) July 5, 2020 @bobsaget

PARIS FOR PRESIDENT ✨🇺🇸👸🏼✨ — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 5, 2020 @ParisHilton

Kanye West Announces He’s Running for President of the United States in 2020



:America#KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/11lZCaLw9C — LadyMarygr (@marypass01) July 5, 2020 @marypass01

How many of y'all said Trump would never be President????



Now think again before you dismiss Kanye West....



It's NOT about the WIN but the DAMAGE Kanye West can cause to Biden.



He's joining the election 4 months before election.... he's here disrupt and dismantle Biden path. — 👑 Black Professor 👑 (@WonderKing82) July 5, 2020 @WonderKing82

If Kanye Is truly serous about running for President ...His entire campaign will be back by TRUMP & Trump PAC’s



Democrats need to boycott anything Ye or Kardashian related



if he wants to play this game his brand & family should feel the pain



We dont need another Jill Stein — Bobby AKA CALL ME CJ (@Cjohnsonspider1) July 5, 2020 @Cjohnsonspider1

Kanye watched Hamilton and was like BRO I CAN RAP BATTLE MY WAY INTO THE PRESIDENCY — KRIS MEETS HAMILT🌎N (@krismeetsworld) July 5, 2020 @krismeetsworld

just imagining a season of keeping up with the kardashians that takes place with kim taking vending machines out of schools for her first lady duties and kanye rapping child books to an elementary class #2020Vision pic.twitter.com/ElUwv1iNn3 — 【g】【o】【u】【d】【a】 (@jakyehcra) July 5, 2020 @jakyehcra

Secretary of State Khloe when Israel pinky promises not to bomb Palestinians anymore #kanye2020 #2020Vision pic.twitter.com/yZdriuY2AS — ProfessorYikes (@FatherlyMom) July 5, 2020 @FatherlyMom

i- wait if kanye becomes president, doesn’t that mean kim kardashian is gonna be first lady... oml we’re gonna have keeping up with the kardashians white house edition 😭😭 — kc (@ultkl1p) July 5, 2020 @ultkl1p

Kim kardashian after she goes from being famous because of a sex tape to becoming the First Lady thanks to Kanye pic.twitter.com/5XHdGLWmgF — X Æ A-12 (@ItsAllens) July 5, 2020 @ItsAllens

Kanye is running for presidency, which means Kim Kardashian could be the next First Lady LMFAOOO



AMERICA YOUʼRE FUCKED UP pic.twitter.com/Rz5EHLkB98 — sam (@samanthaswft) July 5, 2020 @samanthaswft

Got a story or tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.