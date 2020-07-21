Andy Cohen Reacts to Lisa Rinna Calling RHOBH Reunion 'Bulls--t'

Getty

While Cohen didn't miss having Brandi interact with the other women, he did have one other complaint about the reunion.

"Reunion was bullshit today," Rinna shared to her Instagram Story last week. "I've never said that in 6 years. I guess cease and desists work."

While she didn't mention anyone by name, Erika Jayne and Brandi Glanville both previously claimed Denise Richards sent cease and desists. Glanville later confirmed she would be interviewed separately by Andy, so she wouldn't take attention away from the full-time cast members.

Cohen addressed Rinna's comments Monday on his Radio Andy show while talking about his experience filming the reunion.

"We shot the Beverly Hills reunion virtually the other day. [Rinna] said it was bullshit. She was really upset that Brandi was not there," he said. "And I was not."

"We were going back and forth about whether she should come, spoke to Brandi about it," he continued. "And I think when you see the finale, you will see, I don't know, I don't want to give too much away. But the bottom line is, we will all hear from Brandi, but yes, [Lisa] was upset about that."

When it came to his own complaints about the reunion, they stemmed from him filming his portion from the East Coast, while everyone else was on West Coast time.

"We started filming at like 2 something on the East Coast. So I was kind of annoyed. I was, of course, the only one on the East Coast," he explained. "So we wrapped at about 11:15 or 11:30 on the East Coast and I was, like, done. I came home and poured myself a big cup of tequila, just straight tequila, which I really needed."

Speaking with Celeb Magazine, Glanville previously explained the decision to keep her virtually distant from the other ladies -- as rumors she and Denise hooked up are sure to dominate the back half of the season.

"Production called me the day of the reunion. We both mutually agreed that it was best if I didn't attend the reunion," she explained.

"They wanted the other women to hash out their differences without me being there," she added. "Had I been there, I would have been the Camille [Grammer] of the last reunion. I would come in at the end of the reunion and then I would end up being the focal point even though I wasn't a full-time cast member."