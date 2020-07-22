Adrienne Bailon 'Praying' for Tamar Braxton, Addresses The Real Cohost Exits

YouTube/Getty

"Everything isn't for Instagram, everything isn't for social media," says Bailon when asked her thoughts on Braxton.

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton did a YouTube Live on Tuesday, in which she was asked her thoughts on both Tamera Mowry-Housley and Amanda Seales' exits from "The Real" -- and about former cohost Tamar Braxton following her apparent suicide attempt.

Braxton came up around the 44-minute mark, as Adrienne said she had received "a lot of questions specifically about Tamar" during the Q&A session with her husband, Israel Houghton.

The questions came after Braxton was found unconscious inside a Los Angeles hotel room last week. Her boyfriend said she had possibly overdosed on pills and alcohol.

"I just think, for me, everything isn't for Instagram, everything isn't for social media," she explained. "Even when we're talking about my baby journey, yeah I'll say it if we're here on a live and I feel comfortable saying that, but I also think it's important to know real life is so much more important than social media."

"For me, I hold myself to a higher standard in real life than I do on social media," she continued. "So I absolutely wanna encourage people to pay for her. In real life, that's what I'm doing."

"So I think when it comes to posting things on social media, if you want to bring awareness to something you feel is not being seen, 100%," she went on. "But at the same time, that's a really delicate situation and I absolutely think we all should be praying for her, but not praying for her on social media posts. Pray for her in real life. That, to me, is important. Reaching out to somebody in real life is important."

Israel then noted she had done that with Tamar, before Bailon continued. She said people should be "genuine" about their prayers and actually stop what they're doing to give a moment of their day to pray.

"You shouldn't be praying for someone just based off me posting that I'm praying for somebody," she added. "I want you genuinely want happiness and peace for people's lives. If you're a genuinely good person, you want that for everybody."

"It doesn't matter what your relationship has been, what it's gone through," she concluded. "You want peace and happiness in people's lives no matter what."

Bailon was also asked about cohosts Mowry-Housley and Seales both announcing they won't be returning for the next season of their talk show.

Tamera announced the news last week, after seven years on the series. Seales only cohosted for one. When asked if she'll miss Mowry-Housley, Bailon said, "Of course!"

"I will miss Tamera as a coworker, I will not miss her as a friend because that's never gonna go away," she continued. "I'm more excited to spend quality time with her outside of a studio or outside a work environment and we're actually going to put more effort into seeing each other, spending time together -- obviously when social distancing is no longer a thing, when this pandemic is over -- calling each other, FaceTiming each other."

Explaining that the two are always in constant communication over DMs, she said they've built "a bond that is pretty much unbreakable" after seeing each other 3 days a week, for 7 years, starting at 4:00 in the morning.

"That is not gonna go away and we have a real friendship. I support her 100%, I know that this decision is going to make her really happy in her home life, for her children, she's going to get so many other opportunities I'll support," she added. "I think that, yes, it's like, 'Aw man, that's the end of a certain era' -- but I'm also excited for what the future holds for her, for the show and myself. We really did something that was groundbreaking, having a show like ours had never been done before. We will always have that legacy together and that means so much to me."

Another viewer wondered whether she was still friends with Seales.