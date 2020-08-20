Big Brother All-Stars Blowout: Evicted Houseguest Gets It All Wrong -- Plus, Who Won HOH?

CBS

As alliances crumble, the new Head of Household has the opportunity to shape the game around them.

It's still awfully early in the "Big Brother All-Stars" season for this much craziness to be erupting, but here we are. Can the alliances of last week survive Memphis' crazy reign of power?

Will the new Head of Household shape the game and burgeoning alliances around him or her, as Cody did in Week 1, or will they go rogue and not really work with anyone the way Memphis did?

Perhaps the craziest thing is that with all these big guns in the house, two of the least threatening players were targeted. We love that Nicole A pretty blatantly called out big, strong Memphis for targeting little ol' her in a house with real threats.

That said, she did make it to finale night last season and a third place finish, so she's no slouch in this game.

As for David, well he never really got a chance to play, making him the true wild card of this season. And he's definitely playing like it.

Ends and Frenemies

David seemed to have a pretty solid social game going last season even from outside the action, but he's been an absolute disaster this season. Sure, he's clearly working angles and setting up support, but his conversation with Da'Vonne was cringe city.

This while she is keeping it very real with him about the game. He may not know the pact she made with herself before the game started to never vote out someone who looked like her, but this was a woman clearly advocating for him.

David basically did everything he could to make Da'Vonne not only want to vote him out, but not want to work with him at all in the future if he did survive the night. When you've got a vote in your pocket, why do you fight against it?

We could ask Nicole A the same question. Janelle and Kaysar were working feverishly to save her and she lashed out at them continuously and let everyone else get into her head that they were not her friends.

It got so bad that Janelle actually broke down on a personal level thinking Nicole A didn't even like her as a friend anymore. And Nicole A had the best read on the house all last season, trusting when she should and mistrusting when she shouldn't. Her gut failed her this time around.

In the end, it would cost her her game. Afraid to let the biggest targets in the house be her allies, Nicole A instead fell to the might of the biggest alliance in the house that she couldn't even see -- Janelle saw most of it.

Aligned and Maligned

Unfortunately, Janelle and Kaysar are also playing with dangerous blinders. Janelle talked to Memphis about the foursome (that he's aligned with) while Kaysar talked about possibly forming a new alliance including Christmas (who's also aligned with the known four).

If Memphis and Christmas can at least keep their involvement on the down-low, that strengthens The Commission -- assuming they survive his lame reign where he failed to take out any big targets anywhere in the house.

We kind of like this idea of Kaysar and Janelle building an alliance with Da'Vonne and Bayleigh, but it seems unlikely to happen. That duo is apparently poison in the house, with no one feeling brave enough to work with them.

At this point, it seems inevitable that Janelle and/or Kaysar will be gone within the next few weeks, as soon as someone has the nerve to take the shot, because they are finding no friends in this house.

But they would be incredible allies, if you play it right, because they will always be the target. Or are we really going to watch a tenuous six-person alliance run a 14-person house. It's happened before, but you'd hope All-Stars could be a little savvier.

Power Begets Power

As always, it comes down to whether or not we get an interesting Head of Household. We thought Memphis would be boring as he was a member of Cody's alliance, so just more of the same. If The Commission keeps power, does it stay lame?

It was almost very, very interesting. First, Ian stepped into the lead and he's about as wild card as they come. Janelle proved why she is an absolute beast at competitions, completing the task in the shortest amount of time by more than a second.

Alas, she was one point shy of the winner for the weak, Tyler. Which should mean we're in for a pretty predictable week. But will it be the first week of big moves?

Tyler was pretty critical of Memphis not taking the shot against Janelle and Kaysar. And after Janelle nearly took HOH from him, reminding everyone how dangerous she is, will he have the nerve to take that shot in Week 3?

If so, will he put them up side by side, guaranteeing at least one of them goes home? Neither can play in the Safety Suite, but Power of Veto could really mess him up if he doesn't target them directly.

Speaking of the Safety Suite, the only ones left to play in it are Dani, Enzo, Memphis, Nicole F and Tyler himself. The only one not in an alliance officially with Tyler is Enzo, but he's also not a target. So this twist is going to be completely useless this week.

Houseguest Report Cards

Cody Calafiore and Tyler Crispen can share the top spot this week. Tyler earned his way here, but we still feel like Cody is in the strongest position in the house. Their alliance has all the power as it has all season so far. Grade: A

Nicole Franzel doesn't appear to be on Tyler's radar, but then he's aligned with most of the house. She's still in good with Cody and in the power alliance, so she should continue to sit pretty. Grade: A-

Daniele Briones and Christmas Abbot are in the right alliance at the right time and it just keeps holding onto power, making their game really easy. Grade: B

Memphis Garret may actually survive his wild card week after all, now that Tyler is in power. He should get a pass if he doesn't rock the boat too much, and now that he's vulnerable, we wouldn't expect him to. Grade: B-

Da'Vonne Rogers and Bayleigh Dayton are going to have to get involved somewhere and with someone or they're going to quickly find themselves on the outside of the numbers. David rejected them (and appears to have the Commission in his corner) and they've rejected Janelle and Kaysar. You need allies! Grade: C+

Enzo Palumbo and Kevin Campbell are the only two in the house who voted to save Nicole A, which says a lot about their standing in the house. It's time to scramble and start forging and solidifying relationships! Grade: C

David Alexander might think he's in good with The Commission after they saved him, but he can't really be more than a number to them. He's also playing a really clunky game. He might get ignored for a bit if the house starts going after real threats, but eventually they'll see him again. Grade: C-

Ian Terry could have really used this HOH win. Outside of Janelle and Kaysar, we suspect he's the biggest player on the radar of The Commission (outside of Nicole F-- and she won't stick her neck out too far to save him). He needs some allies ... imagine if all these players who needed allies actually found one another! Grade: C-

Kaysar Ridha and Janelle Pierzina remain on the outside of the house looking in, and they seem to be everyone's target. Or at least everyone is afraid to work with them and even really talk to them. Will Tyler take the show everyone appears to want taken? Grade: D+

Nicole Anthony misread the house, burned what few allies she might have been able to have and allowed paranoia and a bad attitude make her really hard to rally behind. On top of that, she was a much bigger threat moving forward than David, making her the smarter move to eliminated. Grade: F

House Chatter

"I don't know what kind of game Memphis is playing, but he clearly doesn't want to work with me. He had a perfect opportunity to take out a number from the other side." --Janelle

"What the heck, Memphis? You had a perfect opportunity to backdoor Janelle this week. That just tells me that you don't care about your alliance." --Nicole F

"This week, I want to stay as neutral as possible. There are two sides to the house and I do not want to have to show my cards." --Memphis (pissing off both sides by not using Veto)

"David's not my friend. It has everything to do with the fact that there has never been an African-American winner." --Da'Vonne (not sure how to vote)

"I get it. I freaking get it. But to me that is a heart vote, not a brain vote. And I need Da'Vonne to think of her game logically." --Nicole A

"I have safeguards in place. I can't be open about it." --David (after Da'Vonne asks if he's in an alliance)

"You need to bring it down." --David (to Da'Vonne, trying to help her)

""I know Da'Vonne is looking out for me. She might need to calm it down." --David

"Did you tell her that? I don't think that's a good idea. Be careful with that." --Bayleigh

"David, let me give you a little bit of advice. Don't ever tell a woman to bring it down. Secondly, never let that woman be Da'Vonne when she's actually trying to help you in this game." --Bayleigh (in diary room)

"Can you stop?" --Kaysar (trying to help Nicole A as she storms off)

"No." --Nicole A

"I tried." --Janelle

"Not hard enough. Do you care, do you not care, you know what I mean?" --Nicole A (storming off again)

"I just feel so responsible." --Janelle (to Kaysar)

"We had nothing to do with this. We gave him names that we thought should go up. We tried to change his mind. Yet he still put her up. We literally had no say in any of this." --Kaysar

"Nicole is seriously second-guessing our friendship which makes me really sad. I just feel so bad." --Janelle

"If you have the choice of being right or being kind, always choose kindness." --Julie