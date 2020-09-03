Chadwick Boseman Co-Star Breaks Down as He Admits Judging Him as 'Precious' on Set

Instagram/Good Morning Britain

Clarke Peters nobly owned up to being disappointed with his first impression while filming "Da 5 Bloods".

Clarke Peters did not walk a mile in Chadwick Boseman's shoes — and he is willing to admit it.

The actor broke down in tears on Monday after admitting he judged his "Da 5 Bloods" co-star for being "precious" on set, having no idea the 43-year-old was silently fighting for his life.

In an interview with "Good Morning Britain", the 68-year-old sang Boseman's praises, but the tone notably changed when he was asked what it was like working with him on what would be one of his final films.

"We were shooting in Thailand, and when I look back at that time... I have to say with a little bit of regret that I probably wasn't the most altruistic in that environment," he said, struggling to choose his words. "But hindsight teaches us a lot of things."

"What I'm addressing is basically, my wife asked what Chadwick was like. I was really excited to work with him. I said: 'I think he's a little bit precious.' And she said: 'Why?' And I said: 'Because he's surrounded by people who are fawning over him.'

"He's got a Chinese practitioner, who is massaging his back when he walks off set. He's got a makeup lady massaging his feet. His girlfriend is there holding his hand," Peters said.

"And I'm thinking: 'maybe the Black Panther thing went to his head.'"

Peters then broke into tears. "But now I regret even having those thoughts because they were really looking after him."

The hosts reassured him, telling him there was no way he could have known Boseman's struggle, and praised him for his honesty in revealing his private thoughts.

"You don't know... you don't know," he sobbed, revealing that his dying co-star was running with 40lb equipment on his back in 104 degree heat, without so much as a complaint.

Boseman tragically died on August 28 after a secret four year battle with colon cancer.

"We've lost more than just a star," Peters said. "We've lost a very sweet soul. We've lost a fine actor, we've lost a man of integrity. What we've gained is a man who put a lot of younger people of color on track."

"If everyone has a purpose in life, he certainly played the role of hero in many, many ways."