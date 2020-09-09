Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Reveal Divorce Bombshell: 'I Called Him Screaming'

Getty

Though they've since reconciled, the couple confirms Mike filed for divorce while in rehab.

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are no strangers to divorce rumors -- but, until now, nobody knew Caussin actually filed once in their marriage.

During the latest episode of their "Whine Down" podcast, the two revealed the surprising news while reading a passage from their upcoming book, "The Good Fight."

According to the couple, Caussin filed for divorce in 2016, while he was in rehab for sex addiction and she was competing on "Dancing with the Stars."

Saying she was "in an all-out war" with her emotions at the time, Kramer recalled the terrible phone conversations they'd have.

"Whenever he would call me from rehab, I would lash out at him, tell him I didn't want anything to do with him," she said, reading from the book. "I would hang up and realize that I had no idea what direction my life was headed in."

"One night, immediately after I finished doing the jive on the show, my manager sat me down and said, 'Mike filed for divorce,'" she continued. "I thought, 'He did what?!' I called him screaming, 'How could you file for divorce, that's what I'm supposed to do! How dare you!'"

She said his reasoning at the time was the fact she wasn't allowing him to see their daughter, Jolie. He added it had been 70 days since he'd seen her last.

Sharing his side of the story from the book, Caussin admitted they both said "so many hurtful things" to each other at the time. "Especially me, unfortunately when I began to get defensive, my initial reaction is to get mean and nasty when fighting back. Which is absolutely the last thing Jana deserves after all I put her through. Needless to say, many of those days were filled with pain and hurt and sadness and despair."

While Kramer said she wished she had gotten more of a heads up that he would file for divorce if she didn't allow him to see Jolie, he explained she wouldn't even take his calls at the time.

"I couldn't get the threat across," he said. "I wasn't doing it as a game. I was just forcing your hand. I was like, 'All right if you don't let me see my daughter, I'm going to do what I need to do to protect myself and see her.'"

Kramer said that as she began to think about what it would mean to be alone and raise Jolie separately, she realized she really wanted to try and make it work with Mike.

They both said therapy helped, with Mike writing, "We both continued to show up despite the fact that all it would take to end the pain was a signature at the bottom of divorce papers. We just kept showing up."

He added, "it was never an aha moment, it was about getting down and dirty with one another."