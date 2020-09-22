Kailyn Lowry Unloads on Her Estranged Mother Suzi, Three Years After Last Conversation

MTV

In an update from Kailyn herself, she tells TooFab she still doesn't "have a relationship with my mom."

Kailyn Lowry hasn't spoken to her mother, Suzi Irwin, in three years -- and, judging by the conversation they had on tonight's "Teen Mom 2," it might be a while until they speak again.

Last week's episode ended with Lowry getting a call from her estranged mom out of the blue. Tonight, viewers got to see just how heated it got.

Suzi rang her daughter to ask whether she knew Kailyn's grandmother, her mother, had died. Lowry had. Her mom then tried to make small talk, asking how Kailyn was doing.

"I'm fine. I'm actually shocked you are calling me right now because I actually didn't know if you were dead or alive," she told her.

Suzi sounded surprised, asking Kailyn, "You didn't receive any of my letters? The kids didn't receive any cards?" She claimed she had sent them for every holiday and birthday, but Kailyn didn't get anything from her in the mail.

"You don't get to just pop up whenever you feel like it and you don't get to call whenever you feel like it and you don't get to send gifts whenever you feel like it. You don't get to do that," Kailyn said, scolding her mom.

"You have to be consistent, you have to be present and you have to be active all the time," she continued. "I didn't get cards for them, but if I did get cards for my kids, they don't know who the f--k you are. My son is two years old and has never met you. You have one child and three grandsons that have not heard from you in years. Years. Let that sink in."

When Suzi tried to say it wasn't "all" her fault, Kailyn was not having it.

"It is all of your fault. And until you can take that responsibility and truly accept it for what it is, I can't even have a conversation with you," she said, before saying she had to go and hanging up.

Speaking with a producer after the call, Lowry said it had been three years since they last talked.

"You want to call me because your mom died? Go f--k yourself. You suck," she vented. "You think that you're the first person to f--king tell me? No, I was the first to know because I stay in contact with my family. No."

Citing her mother's alleged alcoholism as the reason they don't have contact with each other, Lowry said it's not up to her to clean up her mom's messes.

"I'm not gonna keep reaching out to someone who's consistently not sober and consistently bailing and consistently not active in my kids' life," she told the producer. "Why am I going to set my kids up with the same bullshit that I went through?"

Lowry claimed Suzi "wasn't sober" during the call and struggled with how she felt, emotionally, after speaking with her.

"I think I'm angry, I think I'm sad ... I don't have many good memories with her, so it's hard to miss that," she explained. "If she consistently called me after today [they could work things out] ... but I know that's not going to happen."

TooFab caught up with Lowry before the season premiere and asked about the phone call, which was teased in the trailer.

"I don't have a relationship with my mom," she said at the time. "I don't know why she felt the need to reach out to me. So, yeah, that's definitely not something that is happening currently in my life."