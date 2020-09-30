Mohamed Hadid Reacts to News He Is A Grandad (Exclusive)

TooFab/Instagram

Gigi's dad also revealed what he wants the tot to call him.

Mohamed Hadid is a grandad!... and he reckons he's the youngest one ever.

The real estate developer was in fine form in LA on Friday following the arrival of his newest grandchild, via daughter Gigi and partner Zayn Malik.

"I'm the youngest grandpa ever," the 71-year-old joked of his reaction to the news.

When asked how Gigi was doing following the birth of her first child, he replied: "I'm sure she's doing well."

The supermodel has yet to reveal a name; although she has shown affinity for Lily in the past, her dad refused to be drawn.

"That you'd have to aske her," he said with a coy laugh.

So far, the couple have only shared an adorable pic each of the tot clutching her parent's fingers with her tiny fist; her grandad also refused to be drawn on who she most resembles.

"She's an angel," was all he would divulge.

The Palestine-born businessman did however reveal what he wants his new granddaughter to call him.

"I want to be called 'jiddo'," he said. "Its an Arabic name for 'grandfather'."

Gigi's baby, of course, is not Mohamed's first grandchild; he also has two — Coco and Colton — from his eldest daughter Marielle.

Marielle and her sister Alana came from Hadid's first marriage to Mary Butler, which ended in 1992.