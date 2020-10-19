15 Celebrities Who Have Released Their Own Cookbooks

Instagram

One Kardashian cookbook includes Nicole Brown Simpson's Chicken Nachos as well as other fam fav's like pasta primavera and berry crumble.

If you're looking for new ideas in the kitchen, these celebrities have you covered with their cookbooks!

Thanks to their world travels and diverse upbringings, these cookbooks cover a lot of ground and stars like Chrissy Teigen, Jessie James Decker and even Tracy Morgan have written down some of their favorite recipes for fans to enjoy.

From hearty to health-conscious, readers can try out Chrissy's Thai dishes, clean meals from Gwyneth Paltrow and even fried bologna sandwiches from Snoop Dogg.

Get some new recipe ideas from the celebrity cookbooks below...

Country star Jessie James Decker just dropped her first cookbook "Just Feed Me" filled with eclectic recipes inspired by her upbringing, including her younger years in Italy and adolescence in Louisiana. She also found inspiration from friends and dishes she's tried around the world. She notes her favorite recipe in the book is her seafood gumbo.

"I think anybody can get in their kitchen and cook something really amazing if you know the simple ways to do it. I'm just ready for everyone to have the book in their hands and tell me what their favorite dishes are, I'm just excited," Jessie told GMA.

Chrissy Teigen has collaborated with food writer Adeena Sussman to release two cookbooks - "Cravings" and its followup "Hungry For More." Their iconic collection of recipes includes favorites from Chrissy's family including Thai dishes from her mom and husband John Legend's famous fried chicken with spicy honey butter.

"I didn't want it to be a celebrity cookbook where you're not sure if they really cook or if they just put their name on something. I wanted people to know that these are really the recipes that we love at home," Chrissy told Eater.

Reese Witherspoon shares her Southern charm in her cookbook "Whiskey In A Teacup," influenced by her upbringing in Louisiana. Many of her recipes come from her grandmother Dorothea and other traditional meals from her childhood. As for the book's title? That was inspired by her grandmother too!

"Dorothea always said that it was a combination of beauty and strength that made Southern women 'whiskey in a teacup.' We may be delicate and ornamental on the outside, she said, but inside we're strong and fiery," Reese wrote on the book's website.

Padma Lakshmi, who hosts both "Top Chef" and "Taste the Nation," is no stranger to talking about food! She's released two cookbooks - "Easy Exotic" and "Tangy, Tart, Hot & Sweet" - and even an encyclopedia about spices and herbs! In "Tangy," her most recent release, Padma shared sophisticated international cuisine inspired by her world travels that is still easy to prepare. Recipes include Keralan Crab Cakes, Krispy Fried Chicken, BBQ Korean Short Ribs, and Chocolate Amaretto Ice Cream.

The couple that cooks together, stays together! Both Freddie Prinze Jr. and his wife Sarah Michelle Gellar have released cookbooks, sharing meals the family will love. While Freddie's "Back To The Kitchen" focuses on easy-to-make meals for the whole crew, Sarah’s "Stirring Up Fun With Food" is all about getting the kids involved in the process.

"I love every minute in the kitchen with my kids, even the mess (I've learned to embrace it!). I find that in the car on the way home from school, I often get one-word answers when I ask about their day. But when we're cooking, I get in-depth stories," Sarah told Good Housekeeping.

Gwyneth Paltrow is all about health so it's no surprise that "It's All Good" is all about making food that will make you look good and feel great. Gwyneth was inspired to share the recipes she came to love when her doctor recommended an elimination diet - which meant no processed food at all. Gwyneth has released three other cookbooks, including her debut book "My Father's Daughter," as well as "It's All Easy: Delicious Weekday Recipes for the Super-Busy Home Cook" and her most recent, "The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal."

"I think that there’s a misconception that some of my ingredients are hard to find. Like when my last book came out, some people were like, 'What the heck is this?!' But really, it's one trip to Whole Foods. And you're substituting ingredients that are much healthier for you, and better for your gut health," Gwyneth told Refinery29.

Eva Longoria welcomes fans into her home in "Eva's Kitchen," which includes recipes inspired by her childhood on a ranch in Texas, her travels, and what she likes to cook for her family. The book includes 100 recipes, many of which have been collected from family members over the years and their Mexican cooking with a Texas twist. This includes their recipes and techniques for making tamales, homemade tortillas, Spanish rice, and Pan de Polvo.

Oprah Winfrey recruited the help of some of her favorite chefs to share recipes that celebrate health and happiness. Chefs like Rosie Daley, Art Smith, Mei Lin, Taryn Huebner and Sonny Sweetman all contributed to reveal some of Oprah's favorite dishes including Unfried Chicken, Turkey Chili, Tuscan Kale and Apple Salad as well as Pasta Primavera.

"As long as I can remember, I've been the kind of person who wants to share the things that make life better. When I come upon something useful, something that brings me pleasure or comfort or ease, I want everyone else to know about it and benefit from it, too. And that is how this cookbook came to be. It's my life story — the lessons I've learned, the discoveries I've made — told through food," Oprah told People.

With such a large family, Kris Jenner is pretty familiar with cooking for a crowd! Kris decided to share some of her family's favorite meals in "In The Kitchen With Kris." Included in the book are the recipes for Robert Kardashian's Cream of Wheat and Nicole Brown Simpson's Chicken Nachos as well as other fam fav's like pasta primavera and berry crumble. Of course, Kris also included her tips for being an excellent hostess!

Ayesha Curry has built her career on sharing her passion for cooking and already has two cookbooks under her belt. In 2016 she released "The Seasoned Life" and very recently released her follow up, "The Full Plate."

"Food is such a vessel for love, communication and strengthening many different relationships. It's amazing how a simple dish can open up a world of possibilities. This second cookbook is all about getting delicious meals on the table in a flash so you can enjoy the ones you love. Life is busy and chaotic (esp now) and I wanted to give you all recipes that could add simplicity to the day without compromising flavor," Ayesha wrote on her Instagram.

Kristin Cavallari is all about clean eating in her cookbook "True Roots," which highlights recipes free of gluten, dairy and refined sugar. She then followed up with her new book, "True Comfort" which still abides by her healthy diet but offers cozier meals like Nashville hot chicken salad cups, oat crust chicken pot pie and red-wine braised short ribs.

"I think comfort food really can take you back to your childhood or a certain memory. It can turn a really bad day around for you and just make you feel so much better. I'm hoping that everyone can get this cookbook and make really yummy food, and then it can actually make them feel better too," Kristin told People.

David Burtka, who was trained at Cordon Bleu when he decided to pivot from acting to cooking, released his debut cookbook "Life Is A Party" in 2019. The book not only contains recipes like green chile chicken enchiladas, corn cakes with bacon jam, and mint pesto pasta but also tips on how to throw the perfect dinner party.

"It was really fun and rewarding because I got to use my friends in the book, and my kids, and my kids' friends. And you could really see a glimpse inside of how Neil and I entertain, and how Neil and I like to spread the love with people and entertaining," David told WWD.

Tracy Morgan wrote his book, "The Last O.G. Cook-Book" through the lens of his "The Last O.G." character Tray Barker. While the cookbook may seem like it's just for laughs, it does include actual recipes like "prison" pad thai, Tray's cornflake-battered fried chicken with sweet pickles, and a dessert loaf. The book may not become a staple in the kitchen, but it will certainly provide interesting conversation around the dinner table!

Alicia Silverstone has been a vegan for many years and she decided to share some of her favorite plant-based meals in "The Kind Diet." The book is broken down into several parts that help make the transition to being vegan a lot easier! Readers can start with recipes that include a few animal products and eventually progress to full vegan with a macrobiotic-based diet.

Snoop Dogg made his foray into the world of cooking when he teamed up with Martha Stewart for "Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party." Then in 2018, he dropped his own cookbook, "From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen." The fun to read book includes 50 of Snoop's favorite recipes including baked mac and cheese and fried bologna sandwiches as well as some fancier meals like Lobster Thermidor and Filet Mignon.