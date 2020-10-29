Jay Ellis Slams Lindsey Graham Over Black South Carolina Comments (Exclusive)

TooFab/Twitter

"He's outdated, old, he's archaic. He shouldn't be part of our country anymore in terms of leadership."

Lindsey Graham insists South Carolina is safe for Black people... as long as you are conservative.

But according to Jay Ellis, Lindsey Graham should be more concerned with the safety of his seat in the Senate.

Earlier this month, the Republican Senator of 17 years raised eyebrows with a bizarre comment during a televised public forum following a debate against his Democrat challenger, Jaime Harrison.

"I care about everybody," he declared. "If you're a young African American, an immigrant, you can go anywhere in this state. You just need to be conservative, not liberal."

The "Insecure" star — who is Black, South Carolinian and liberal — said these were the thoughts of someone "outdated, old, and archaic."

"Lindsey Graham is in a super tight race right now and I hope he loses," the actor said while out and about at the Kings Road Cafe in LA last week. "The opponent running against him raised like $54million or something like that, last month which is the most that anyone in South Carolina history has ever raised in a month."

Lindsey Graham, facing a Black challenger: "If you're a young African American...you can go anywhere in this state, you just need to be conservative not liberal." #SCSen pic.twitter.com/5PfdIoYyJQ — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) October 9, 2020 @stevemorris__

"Lindsey Graham is… he's outdated, old, he's archaic. He shouldn't be part of our country anymore in terms of leadership."

"And to the Black and brown people of South Carolina: be liberal as you wanna be. And go vote. Go vote, go vote, go vote."