Vanderpump Rules Cast Reacts to Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Leaving Show

Getty

Jax already teased a potential new show for the couple.

Current and former cast members of "Vanderpump Rules" reacted to Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright leaving the Bravo series.

On Friday, Jax and Brittany took to their Instagrams to announce they will no longer be a part of the show.

"We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors," Jax wrote. "@bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you. Stay tuned, We can't wait for to share what we have planned. Have a great weekend."

Brittany shared a similar sentiment on her account, with Jax commenting, "On to the next chapter, we had a great run, Can't wait to share what we have in store with everyone. I love you babe, @brittany"

Bravo confirmed the news as well.

"Love you guys so much," posted Tom Schwartz, who has appeared on the show since its first season in 2013.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Love you," wrote Stassi, while Kristen shared, "I AM SO HAPPY I LOVE YOU GUYS."

It appears Bravo is continuing to clean house with news of the departure, as newbies Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also let go in June after they were called out for racist tweets in their past.

Jax had been the breakout star of the series as an original cast member, while Brittany joined in the fourth season. Their relationship, at times tumultuous, was chronicled on the show, leading up to their wedding in the latest season. The couple are now expecting their first child together.

"I just couldn't see doing this same type of show with a child," Jax posted in the comments section on Friday. "My marriage and my family are more important. I am excited now to be a fan."

With Brittany, Stassi and "Vanderpump Rules" costars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay all pregnant, however, the internet was rife with rumors of a new show in the works.

"Okay soooo not Vanderpump Rules but how about a spin off... Vanderpump Babies," posted one fan, as another said, "Tell me there is a spin off vanderpump babies or something."

Jax replied, "stay tuned!!!"

Meanwhile, Lisa Vanderpump has yet to publicly respond to the news. TooFab has reached out for comment.