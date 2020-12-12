Meghan King Flaunts New Home After Jim Edmonds Complained of Her 'Dirty' House

Getty

The "messy" feud keeps escalating.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the "The Real Housewives of Orange County" vet, 36, shared a stunning shot of her living room filled with chic holiday decorations.

"Four days ago this space was empty but today it's home sweet home," she captioned the clip. "I feel so cozy, so safe, and so happy. Merry Christmas."

She then added an apology to her two-year-old twin sons she shares with Jim.

"(Ya sorry about the stockings, Hayes and Hart. It's been 2 Christmases and still no embroidery on their stockings. 2020 won't be the year it happens either. Not biting off more than I can chew, folks, my mouth is already full.)"

The pair also have a four-year-old daughter named Aspen.

On Thursday, the retired MLB star, 50, posted a walk through of the St. Louis home he once shared with his estranged wife, who recently moved out of it.

"Today's the big day. I got my house back," Jim began in the video. "Tenants moved out, and I get to clean it up and put it up for sale. Hopefully somebody cleaned it up a little bit, but we will see."

But what he claims to have found was not up to par for his cleanliness standards.

"Not used to this landlord stuff here," he continued. "I didn't realize that someone would leave a house this dirty and messy. I have four people in here throwing trash away that was just left behind."

Keeping the camera in front of him, Jim pointed out debris, fingerprints on the appliances and "some poop in the toilet."

Meghan responded to the IG clip, telling US Weekly, "I'm going through an emotionally heavy transition, and I'm choosing to only look for the positive because the negative is too much for me to take on right now. I'm very excited to be in my new home with my children!"

Back in November 2019, Jim had moved out of the house after he filed for divorce from the former model.

"It took close to a year to get Meghan to finally leave the house so Jim could put it up for sale, and when she finally did vacate, she left the place looking like a pigsty," a source told the news outlet. "There was garbage everywhere and everything was dirty. In addition, she removed community property from the house without asking."

However, a separate source claimed Jim was attempting to sabotage Meghan's efforts to have the house cleaned before his arrival.

"Meghan hired a cleaning person to go to the home early this morning, but Jim had already changed the code, so the cleaner couldn't enter," the source told US. "Meghan then arranged for the cleaner to return at 1 p.m. (in fact, she's still there cleaning now), and Meghan communicated this information to Jim this morning. Jim should be celebrating becoming a grandfather [earlier this week] rather than attempting to humiliate his soon-to-be ex-wife by showing her toilet on Instagram."