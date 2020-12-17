Julianne Hough Ex Chuck Wicks Breaks 'Pact' to 'Lie' About Split: 'S--t Hit the Fan'

Getty

Chuck Wicks just opened up big time with claims about his split from girlfriend of about a year, Julianne Hough, back in 2009.

While the two put on a cheery face at the time, Wicks claimed on his Talk to Chuck podcast that it wasn't pretty behind the scenes when the two went their separate ways. The subject came up as he commiserated with guest -- and recently divorced -- Carly Pearce about having breakups in the public eye.

Wicks and Hough met in 2008, when they both toured with Brad Paisley. The two were then paired together on "Dancing with the Stars," dated for about a year and called it quits.

"You go out there, we're both loving life, we're on a high because we're both, our careers were going great. We bought a house together, did all these things and then out of nowhere you find out that they're not the person that you thought they were and you break up," said Wicks. "Everybody wants to know why and I found myself doing a CMA red carpet and we made a pact together to basically lie, to say, 'No, we just wanted to part ways, everything's fine.'"

"It wasn't fine. S--t hit the fan," he added. "I'm not going to throw anybody under the bus but ... it wasn't my fault."

"You find yourself when you're in love, everything's great, people are loving watching you on Instagram, saying, oh this is the perfect couple, couple goals and all this stuff," Wicks continued. "But then, man, if something goes wrong you gotta face that too."

After Carly said her split from Michael Ray taught her she was maybe moving too fast with everything on social media, she added she now feels happier and lighter after filing for divorce. Wicks then brought up the awkward thing about dating another famous face: there's a very good chance you could run into each other at a high profile event.

"When I went through the breakup in the public eye, I was like, 'When am I going to see her again?'" he explained. "This is crazy, this is really crazy actually. When Julianne and I broke up ... I was like, when am I gonna see her. Because I played the game. In the public eye, I was like, 'Oh, man, it's great.' But actually, I didn't really like her, at the time."

"Now, I just don't even care, I'm like, good, go for it, whatever, it's on you. I've seen her one time at a softball charity challenge and that was it," he added. "I've seen her one time in 10 years. That's crazy!"

Wicks went on to find love with Kasi Williams, who he married in 2019 and welcomed a son with earlier this month. Hough went on to date Ryan Seacrest, before marrying Brooks Laich -- though they separated in May 2020, with Hough filing for divorce in November.