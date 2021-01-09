Celebrities Who Have Gotten Candid About Their Relapse

"If you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure," Ben Affleck once told fans.

Dealing with sobriety is a lifelong journey and unfortunately many who struggle with it also relapse. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, between 40 and 60% of those that overcome addiction will face relapse -- and that can be true for celebrities too.

While their journey with sobriety may be more public than most, many are thankfully able to recover after hitting a bump in the road with the support of friends, family, and doctors. And many also choose to open up about their journey, in the hopes that they can help those who are also struggling.

Find out what these celebrities had to say about facing relapse...

Dax Shepard recently revealed that he relapsed following a motorcycle accident this summer after being sober for 16 years. Dax originally made the decision to get sober in 2004 after struggling with an alcohol and cocaine addiction but hit a bump in the road when he was prescribed Vicodin for injuries related to the accident. He secretly took the drug longer than he was supposed to and says he was even high on the 16th anniversary of his sobriety. Thankfully, he has been able to quit taking the pain medication.

"I was high at the meeting having people tell me they admire my sobriety. It was the worst thing in the world... I'm sorry and I'm embarrassed I've put other people in this situation," Dax said on his podcast , adding that, "I now feel again like my life's going to get better."

After being sober for six years, Demi Lovato suffered a terrifying overdose during a relapse that left her hospitalized for over two weeks. After being released, she checked into rehab and has thankfully been able to recover and change her life.

"I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet," Demi wrote on her Instagram.

In 2018, Ben Affleck faced a sobriety setback which led to his ex Jennifer Garner staging an intervention. Ben went on to complete a 40 day stint in rehab, thanking his friends and family for their support.

"The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It's given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others. Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle... As I've had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure," Ben wrote on Instagram .

On his rise to fame, Macklemore says he stopped attending his 12-step program because of the immense pressure he was under, leading him to backslide in his sobriety.

"I'm rolling around like a 15-year-old trying not to get caught smoking weed in my car. Straight up, driving all around here, like I was 15 years ago. Same s***. I felt so dumb. I felt like I'm just wasting time. What am I escaping here?" Macklemore told Complex .

Once he found out his wife Tricia was pregnant, he decided to commit to recovery again.

After nearly 20 years of sobriety, Demi Moore says she relapsed while on a vacation with her then-husband Ashton Kutcher.

"Ashton was enjoying a glass of good red wine when he said, 'I don't know if alcoholism is a real thing — I think it's all about moderation. I wanted to be that girl. The girl who could have a glass of wine at dinner, or do a tequila shot at a party. In my mind, Ashton wanted that, too. So I tried to become that: a fun, normal girl," Demi wrote in her book, "Inside Out."

"Real Housewives" star Kim Richards has experienced a long struggle with sobriety and in 2015, was arrested for public intoxication. Her children, along with Dr. Phil, staged an intervention for Kim after the relapsed.

"I know I've put a huge dent in the work that I’ve worked so hard to build over the past few years. I just want to do the right thing and I want to be the strongest I can be. I know that me sober, I can handle almost anything," Kim said during the intervention .

Kelly Osbourne has been open about her struggle with addiction throughout her life and revealed that after many years of sobriety, she relapsed in 2017. Thankfully, with hard work and the support of family and friends, she was able to get back on track.

"To cut a long story short things got really dark. I gave up on everything in my life but most of all I gave up on myself. Life on life's terms became too much for me to handle. The only way I knew how to function was to self medicate and go from project to project so I never had to focus on what was really going on with me... I have spend the past year truly working on my mind body and soul! I had to take a step out of the public eye away from work and give myself a chance to heal," Kelly wrote on her Instagram while celebrating one year sober.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, call SAMHSA's National Helpline (1-800-662-4357) which can provide confidential and free support for individuals and family members facing substance use disorders.