Brian Austin Green Finally Opens Up About Relationship Status with DWTS Pro Sharna Burgess

Getty

Burgess plays it a little more coy when pressed by fans, telling them "with love and kindness" to "let it go."

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess may not be on exactly the same page when it comes to how much to say to their fans and media about their current relationship status, but it certainly sounds like there is one -- a status, that is.

When bombarded with questions about the reported connection between the two in a Q&A session she conducted on Friday, , the "Dancing with the Stars" pro preferred to keep things vague, telling her fans only, "I say this with love and kindness, let it go."

"It's almost impossible to fish out real questions amidst the ones about my relationship status," she joked at another point, as noted by E! News, making it clear just how much interest there is in this subject, even among her most loyal followers.

The topic of her tryst took center stage after the pair was spotted looking very cozy in Hawaii over the holiday season. It's a place with history for Green, who wed Megan Fox at the same Four Seasons hotel he and Burgess stayed.

And while Burgess did not offer any specifics of any kind in this latest Q&A, she did tell US Weekly last month that she was "not on the market anymore."

As for why she's playing coy now, it could be because "it's very new and very, you know, dating, essentially," as she told the outlet. "No one's calling us a relationship yet."

"No one" if you ignore the rumor mill that's been suggesting it for weeks now, that is.

Savvy fans who are paying attention to both sides of the couple got a lot more confirmation from the mouth of Green himself on Saturday. The "Masked Dancer" judge and "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum echoed the notion that they're not putting a label on anything, but was otherwise far more forthcoming.

"It's all going really well right now. It's early on, so we don't have any labels or anything, obviously, but we're really enjoying each other's company," he told Access Hollywood. "She's super responsible and she's super sweet and caring, passionate, fun to be around, so I feel blessed right now."

According to the actor, he and Burgess actually met through a mutual business manager. He admits he was reluctant to meet, but ultimately did so. "We had great conversation, so it's been great," he said.

As for why it's all so hush-hush, Burgess explained at least her part with Us Weekly, saying that even she's surprised she's not screaming it from the mountaintops. Instead, "I want to hold it close to me for just as long as I can to stay in this space and just enjoy that human for as much as I can," she said.

Got a story or tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.