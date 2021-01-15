Selena Gomez Drops Spanish-Language 'De Una Vez' -- Fans Still Think It's About Justin Bieber

Interscope Records

Fans have been speculating that Gomez was getting set to release a full album in Spanish, with some believing this might be the first single from it.

A broken heart in any language is still a broken heart. But is Selena Gomez still as broken up about Justin Bieber as many of her fans want to believe?

Even releasing a song completely in Spanish wasn't enough to throw them off the scent that she is still not over their lost love and is still writing sad love songs about their relationship. Gomez and Bieber were in an on-again/off-again relationship from 2011 to 2018. Bieber is now married to Hailey Baldwin.

"De Una Vez," which translates to "At Once" in English, is a song about getting over a difficult relationship, which could certainly apply to Gomez and Bieber's tumultuous time together. Bieber has since admitted -- without getting into specifics or even mentioning her name -- that he was not always a great boyfriend.

"It doesn't hurt like before, no / The wound of your love healed," reads the translation of a couple of the lines from the song. At another point, she says, "I know that my time by your side cut my wings / But now this chest is bulletproof."

Eve the music video's imagery seemed to represent her casting away the old parts of her life that might remind her of that pain -- including burning photos -- in order to strengthen her heart to be ready to start over and move forward.

In the verse, she says that she's "cured" of her lost love, and that they didn't know how to value her anyway. This is the stuff of so many broken love songs, but because Gomez spent so many years involved with Bieber, it's easy to understand why her fans might be convinced.

Justin Bieber after translating DE UNA VEZ: pic.twitter.com/bNlUNdNWri — I'm Xander Evermore (@xandersv98) January 15, 2021 @xandersv98

I cant believe Selena Gomez is still singing about Justin Bieber in 2021. GIRL. — Reina⁷ you nice, keep going (@BGReiRei) January 15, 2021 @BGReiRei

if you are going to cry to get Selena back after few years i will come after you i swear @justinbieber — a (@mnbvxu) January 15, 2021 @mnbvxu

i can already see the headline “Selena Gomez heartbroken about Ex-Boyfriend Justin Bieber” like ??? bitch didn’t u say that chapter closed 6 years ago?? how many more chapters are left??? 😭 — almita ✨ (@lmabieber) January 15, 2021 @lmabieber

I hate to break it up to you guys but not every Selena Gomez son is about Justin Bieber 🌚 #DeUnaVez — @Plablolol (@Brunomorales19) January 15, 2021 @Brunomorales19

As if confirming there was more to come (in Spanish, not necessarily about Justin) after "Du Una Vez," Gomez also tweeted out, "This is the beginning of something I’ve wanted to explore for so long. I hope you love it as much as I do."

Hilariously, Gomez went for an epic callback to tease an upcoming "Spanish record," by reaching a full decade into her own archives.

Reacting to a tweet from 2011 that said she couldn't wait for fans to hear it, Gomez replied -- ten years later! -- "I think it will be worth the wait."

I think it will be worth the wait. 😜 https://t.co/IRaQ69MrpA — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 14, 2021 @selenagomez

"You know what’s funny, is I actually think I sing better in Spanish. That was something I discovered," Gomez told Zane Lowe of Apple Music on Thursday.

"It was a lot of work, and look, you cannot mispronounce anything. It is something that needed to be precise, and needed to be respected by the audience I’m going to release this for."

"Of course I want everyone to enjoy the music, but I am targeting my fan base," she continued. "I’m targeting my heritage, and I couldn’t be more excited."

“There’s something about Latin music that, globally, just makes people feel things.”@selenagomez talks #DeUnaVez and connecting to her heritage through music with @zanelowe.



Hear the #NewMusicDaily interview Friday at 9AM PT on Apple Music 1: https://t.co/kNSzlQHhB9 pic.twitter.com/snn5rmySfa — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) January 15, 2021 @AppleMusic

She couldn't have chosen a better time over the past decade to do so, as Spanish-language music has been enjoying a renaissance of growth and appreciation in the United States, with Latin artists dominating the charts, airwaves and award shows.

"You’re starting to listen to half-English, half-Spanish on the radio more than ever," said Gomez (who released a similar hybrid in 2018 called "Taki Taki"). "It’s a really exciting time. And I think that I just hope that people understand how much I put my heart into this, and how amazing I feel about it."

You can check out the English translation of "De Una Vez," as provided by Genius, below, to see if you think it's all about Justin Bieber:

[Intro]

It doesn't hurt like before, no

The wound of your love healed



[Chorus]

Once and for all, ah-ah-ah

I'm stronger alone, ah-ah-ah (I'm stronger alone)

It's just that I do not regret the past

I know that time by your side cut my wings

But now this chest is bulletproof



[Verse]

I don't have you, I have myself

It's not for you to think that this is for you, nah

I left so that you don't forget

That a death like you is revived

When the last sea dries up

Is when I will think of returning

You have understood what I feel

You are gone, how good is the time

I'm cured of you, I told you already

I don't feel you here anymore, I don't feel you anymore

You never knew, you didn't know how to value me, and (Oh)



[Chorus]

Once and for all (Once and for all), ah-ah-ah

I'm stronger alone, ah-ah-ah

It's just that I do not regret the past

I know that the time by your side cut my wings (Ah-ah)

But now this chest is bulletproof



[Outro]

Oh

Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah

This chest is bulletproof

Uh-uh-uh-uh

Alone, ah-ah, ah

Now this chest is bulletproof