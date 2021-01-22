Casey Affleck Responds to Rumors He Trashed Ana de Armas Cutout at Ben's Home

TheImageDirect/Getty

The actor went viral after photos showed someone throwing away the cardboard Ana following Affleck and de Armas' split.

Ana de Armas may have kicked Ben Affleck to the curb, but his brother didn't do the same to a cardboard cutout of her likeness.

Earlier this week, following the couple's split, someone was seen outside of Ben's home tossing a one-dimensional version of the actress into the trash. The cutout was something Ben's kids had used to play a prank on their famous father last summer -- and Affleck apparently kept after the fact.

While the man's face was blocked, many on Twitter thought he could be Casey Affleck, Ben's brother. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, however, he confirmed, "No, that's not me."

"A bunch of people sent that picture to me and I was gonna tweet some, like, joke, response or something. And then I couldn't think of one and a joke didn't seem appropriate," he added. "And I don't have Twitter so that wasn't going to work. But it definitely wasn't me."

Of their split, Casey said the past year has "been really hard on people in relationships ... it's been challenging to relationships." He also heaped nothing but praise onto Ana.

"I think that Ana is just the sweetest, funniest, smartest, most charming person," he said. "I think she won't have any problems meeting somebody else."

"I saw her performance as Marilyn Monroe in this movie called 'Blonde,' which hasn't come out, and I would bet a lot that she's gonna pick up every single award," he continued.

"She's gonna have a good year. I'm not too worried about her," he went on. "I think she's a catch in every way. And I'll be there to carry Ben through it, but I don't think he'll have any problems. My advice to them would be like, 'Yes, think long and hard about it, because quarantine is not fun if you're single.'"

The two, who began dating in March 2020, split after less than a year together -- according to PEOPLE. The news came about a month after de Armas, 32, put her Venice home on the market ... and five months after she reportedly moved into his home.

"Ben is no longer dating Ana," reported a PEOPLE source. "She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."