Stars Who Kept Living With Their Parents After Becoming Famous

Just because they're millionaires, doesn't mean they don't live at home!

Celebrities may be known for their outrageous real estate purchases but some actually choose to keep it more low key. So low key that they still live with their parents!

For some, the decision stems from the overwhelming pressure that comes with being in the spotlight. Having family to lean on when things get tough can be comforting for many stars. Other celebrities simply find the situation more practical, as they spend much of their time on the road working and don't need a place of their own for the little time they're home. And for others, it's their cultural influence.

Whatever the reason, these stars all have a solid relationship with their families and make sure they're well taken care of in their shared abode.

Find out which celebrities chose to live at home…

Michael B. Jordan lived with his parents until he was in his early 30s, in a Sherman Oaks mansion that he purchased for his family. He reportedly wanted to be close to his mom as she battled lupus. And although Michael clearly loves his family, he said late night run ins could get a little awkward.

"It's interesting! You get home cooked meals but then you also have random trips to the kitchen in the middle of the night... that might be a little uncomfortable from time to time. Shirtless, maybe a little naked," Michael joked on "The Ellen Show."

When Jennifer Lawrence was 16, she moved out to LA with her family to pursue her acting career. The family lived there together for almost 10 years, until Jennifer purchased her own home in a nearby neighborhood.

While still living at home, Jennifer told Elle, "Ten million dollars and I'm still living in my parents' condo. I've always lived in a tiny rat-infested apartment in New York, or a little condo in L.A., or a normal house in Kentucky. I think it would be very bizarre to live in a big mansion by myself."

While many of his peers were moving out of the house to go to college, Taylor Lautner still chose to live with his parents as a young adult. And as one of the highest paid teenage actors in Hollywood, he still had to do chores when he returned home from filming.

"The thing I love is that my home life hasn't changed. I still help out with the garbage. I still help out with the lawn," Taylor told MTV.

It's no secret that the Kardashian family is very close with one another - so close that Kim actually moved back in with her mom Kris two times. Back in 2013, Kim and husband Kanye West lived with Kris for over a year while their home was being renovated. Then in 2015, they did it again when they chose to move to a different estate.

Former "Bachelor" Peter Weber still lived at home after filming the show, up until his very recent decision to move to New York City. Peter's mom Barbara explained that he previously lived at home because they loved being together and in Cuban culture, children often live at home until they're married.

"First of all, we are a very, very close family... We support each other in every which way, and we're each other's best friends, not just parents. We're everything to each other," Barbara said on the "Bachelor Party" podcast, adding, "In old time Cuba, the kids would be at home and in their 20s they would get married, and they would still live at home. They would have children, and the grandparents... it was one big happy family."

Tennis star Rafael Nadal once explained that he chooses to live with his family because they keep him grounded.

Rafael explained to The Telegraph that they "cocoon me from the dangerously distracting hurly-burly that comes with money and fame, and create the environment of affection and trust I need to allow my talent to flower."

Zendaya chose to live at home in her early 20s, even though it was totally possible for her to buy her own place. She says that it not only saved her money, but offered her a barrier of protection from the negative sides of fame.

"For me there's a lot more upsides than downsides because me and my parents, we have set boundaries... I respect their space and they respect mine but at the end of day, I don't have to wake myself up. Free rides. Why would I want to give that up?" Zendaya joked on "The Ellen Show."

Early in her career, Kathy Griffin lived with her parents in a two-bedroom apartment until she was able to purchase her own house when she made it big in Hollywood.

"I like to use the term 'late bloomer' but I really thought there was something wrong with me," Kathy told USA Today.

When Maria Menounos was in her 30s, she lived at home with her parents and her then-boyfriend, now-husband, Keven Undergaro, which was all documented on their reality show "Chasing Maria Menounos." It ended up being important that the family was together as shortly after, Maria had to have brain surgery and her mother got diagnosed with brain cancer.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and her husband Jionni Laballe spent time living in his parent’s basement before their own home was finished being built.

"I love living at Jionni's parents' house. We live in the basement... Once we need help with the baby or we just want to take a nap, Janice, his mother, can watch the baby, so we have a lot of help, and I love that," Snooki told MTV at the time.