How Samantha Will Be Written Out of Sex And The City Revival

An HBO exec just spilled.

Will she be killed off? Will she be recast? It turns out the art will imitate life a lot more closely than anyone predicted.

An HBO executive has just revealed how Samantha will be written out of the upcoming "Sex And The City" revival: They ain't friends any more.

Speaking to TVLine, HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys explained that with the new series, "they're not trying to re-do Sex and the City."

"They're not trying to say that these characters are reliving their 30s. It is very much a story about women in their 50s, and they are dealing with things that people deal with in their 50s."

He continued: "just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave. Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life… They're trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York."

"So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you're 30, you may not have when you're 50."

Last month HBO announced that the multi Emmy-winning show was being continued in a sequel series, entitled "And Just Like That ...", with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprising their respective roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt.

But the excitement surrounding the announcement was somewhat overshadowed by the absence of scene-chewer Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall.