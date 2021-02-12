Barney's Stylist Rates Celebs on Niceness — Somehow Anna Kendrick Comes Last

TikTok

She's known to the world as the indomitably sweet Princess Poppy in "Trolls" — but according to one former stylist, she's actually more of a curmudgeonly Branch.

An ex-Barney's New York employee has started a TikTok series rating all the celebs she's helped based on niceness... and somehow Anna Kendrick — yes Anna Kendrick — came last.

User IAmTahira claimed she worked as a wardrobe stylist with a parade of A-list stars, including Cindy Crawford, Drew Barrymore, Emilia Clark and Kim Cattrall... and according to her Anna was by far the worst. In fact, every one of the celebs she named got a full 10 out of 10 rating, bar one "terrible person."

Sharing her experience, she said that in 2016, when she was working for a different brand, Anna was on a book signing tour at her store, and Tahira was charged with pulling a few outfit options for her from the line.

"She comes, I'm walking her through the racks — she won't speak to me," she recalled. "That's strike one."

"I'm asking her, 'Do you want to wear pants? Or do you want to wear a dress?' She won't say anything."

"She turns to her PR lady and her PR lady was like, 'Can I speak to you outside?'" she went on to claim. "We go outside and she's like, 'If you guys want her to wear a look — $10,000.'"

And the claims got worse.

Another of the staff jobs was to collect all the fan mail from the event — letters, gift cards to Anna's favorite stores, drawings, paintings, scrapbooks — which amounted to three bags full of heartfelt gifts, which they presented to her as she left.

"And she says 'I don't look at that stuff'," Tahira claimed. "And her publicist says 'trash everything'."

"So if you went to go visit this girl on her book tour and you gave her a gift from your heart, you should know it went in the garbage."

"And after that I just said I would never support anything this chick does — never."

She claimed two years later, she ran into Anna again at Barney's but her colleague was serving her... a colleague who didn't recognize her.

After the actress left, Tahira said her friend asked if she knew who she was.

"'I had no idea who she was, and she got so nasty with me because I didn't know who she was,'" the friend apparently told Tahira, to which she replied: "Oh my God that sounds like the girl I met in 2016 — nasty."

In comparison on the Tahira scale, Cattrall was "amazing, so nice"; Clarke was "so sweet, sweetest sweetest sweetest sweetest thing"; Crawford was "really nice, 10/10"; and Barrymore "so incredibly kind, down-to-Earth, 100/10"