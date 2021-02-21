Michael Che Slammed on Social Media as 'Anti-Semitic' for Israel Vaccination Joke on SNL

NBC

Twitter is having a field day taking the "Weekend Update" co-host to task for "spreading lies" about who is and isn't getting vaccinated there.

"Saturday Night Live" is in the business of making jokes, and that's a very touchy business to be in these days. Cancel Culture is alive and well and ready to pull the trigger on anybody being offensive to anybody.

Well, "Weekend Update" co-host Michael Che knows a thing or five about cancel culture, as he often skirts the line with some of his material -- and this week is no different. But this time, he got himself trending on Sunday morning for just one joke.

In less than ten seconds, Che caused outrage and consternation and accusations of anti-Semitism for cracking a joke about the vaccination efforts in Israel.

"Isreal is reporting that they've vaccinated half of their population," he said. "I'm going to guess it's the Jewish half."

Accused of spreading lies with his joke, perpetuating ongoing stereotypes about Israel and openly stoking the flames of discord in the region and around the world about the region, there were many calls for Che to apologize immediately.

Statistically, there is no evidence to support Che's joke, though there is a reported disparity in the percentage of Jewish and Arab citizens who have thus far received the vaccine. For more than a month now, media reports have stated that there is an issue of trust among Israeli Arabs and Jerusalem Palestinians.

Back in early January, Reuters reported that Palestinians in annexed East Jerusalem and Arab citizens of Israel are suspicious of their government's vaccine shots. A Christian Science Monitor report around the same time claims 75 percent of Jewish citizens over 60 had been vaccinated, while the figures for Arabs was just 43 percent.

Some of the biggest issues in the Arab minority that the government is dealing with in trying to convince them to get vaccinated are lack of trust in their leadership and online misinformation.

The government reports that after a recent push using different methods to encourage greater Arab involvement, they are seeing a rise on this vaccination numbers, but it is an ongoing effort. Many critics of Che's joke believe that it is a disservice to that effort.

Several of those were quickly correcting and fact-checking the joke, clarifying that Israel is making its vaccine available to all of its citizens. An MSNBC report shares that there is some complexity on overall vaccination availability as Isreal has not been offering it to Palestinians in the West Bank.

As Che's statement was written and presented by a comedian as a joke during a fake news broadcast on a comedy show, it's pretty evident that Che wasn't trying to present his words as a statement of fact. He was, rather, making a joke based on stereotypes and the fraught and divided history of the region.

It's become more an issue of whether such a joke is okay or not now or ever. Humor has been under fire in recent years, with many subjects and comedic approaches no longer considered acceptable. Apparently, Che has hit on another of those areas where there is uncertainty though vehement certainty on both sides of the issue.

While many were quick to tear into the comedian, getting his name trending on Twitter, there were others who came to his support. Below is a cross-section of some of that ongoing debate:

Actually it was a rare good political bit from SNL, David https://t.co/BVhl1QHCzB — TGB (@twitersbadboy) February 21, 2021 @twitersbadboy

Leave Michael Che alone. If you're upset about that joke; wait until you learn about discrimination in Israel. — Disobayish 🥫 (@SemYeto) February 21, 2021 @SemYeto

.@nbcsnl is anyone gonna say anything about michael che’s grossly antisemitic joke on air last night or is that acceptable to you all? — ⊹˚.⋆ bear ! ☆ (@ottergender) February 21, 2021 @ottergender

If we’re gonna cancel Michael Che we gotta cancel the Onion too I guess — Max North (@maxnorth41) February 21, 2021 @maxnorth41

I was utterly appalled last night by Michael Che's anti-Semitic dig. He's offended the trans community in the recent past as well. There's a difference between sharp comedy and what he's doing. Time for some sensitivity training. https://t.co/EciVkf4bOy — karen gordon (@kargor) February 21, 2021 @kargor

Wow @snl actually let Michael Che acknowledge Israeli apartheid ? 🤯 — nadia a (@_Nadia_A) February 21, 2021 @_Nadia_A

In the Middle Ages, Jews were blamed for the Black Death in Europe and accused of protecting only themselves. Thousands were murdered by their Christian neighbors.



This isn't funny at all; it's dangerous.@NBC and Michael Che should apologize at once.https://t.co/iq6udy0oQo — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) February 21, 2021 @AviMayer

Jokes are jokes but this one is steeped in anti-Semitic tropes and just not true. Israel is vaccinating all its citizens, regardless of their background. Insinuating otherwise just legitimizes the anti-Semitism we see rising across this city. https://t.co/TQgCVOVHwA — Linda Lee for NYC (@LindaLeeforNYC) February 21, 2021 @LindaLeeforNYC

Anti-Semitic #SNL's Michael Che said, "Israel vaccinated half it's population and I'm gonna guess it's the Jewish half." Um, factcheck: Israel vaccinated 43% of Arab population but has trouble convincing them to be vaccinated. STFU anti-#Israel asshole https://t.co/ouTew0JdaX — Debbie Schlussel (@bitchitsdebbie) February 21, 2021 @bitchitsdebbie

OPINION: Legacy Media probably won't give Michael Che and SNL any flack over last night's antisemitic joke. They're too busy cancelling Gina Carano, who isn't actually an antisemite at all.pic.twitter.com/H2bDDn200j — Price of Reason (@priceoreason) February 21, 2021 @priceoreason

.@SNL Michael Che perpetrated an anti- Semitic anti- Israel trope with his vaccine joke. Just as a fact check - Israel vaccinated 1/2 of its population of Israeli citizens - Arab, Jewish and Christian. Shame on you. — BubO (@bub_o) February 21, 2021 @bub_o

I’ve decided not to weigh in on the Michael Che controversy.



Because...Comedy. — Gibby Wants Justice (@SaintRobin911) February 21, 2021 @SaintRobin911

When I see Michael Che trending because conservatives think a satire news segment is fact and not actually satire. pic.twitter.com/At2wbCOxmk — 𝓚𝓮𝓿𝓲𝓷 𝓟𝓵𝓪𝓷𝓽𝔃 (@KevinPlantz) February 21, 2021 @KevinPlantz

y'know, insofar as SNL is certainly not pro-Palestine, isnt it maybe a fair reading to say that they're being anti-semitic here? — today, punpun is... (@therulovlaw) February 21, 2021 @therulovlaw

Major props to Michael Che for the israel joke in Weekend Update. Weekend Update is still the most watchable part of SNL — 🌻The Official New York Socialist ✡️ (@TheNYSocialist) February 21, 2021 @TheNYSocialist

“Che joked that half the people in Israel had already been vaccinated and ‘I’m going to guess it’s the Jewish half.’”



Why make such a tasteless, humorless joke that does nothing but spread an ugly antisemitic lie, Michael Che? Why do this? Yuck. https://t.co/P207b3ktVr — Tali Goldsheft (@TaliGoldsheft) February 21, 2021 @TaliGoldsheft

Wow, I’m guessing you suuuuuuck at first dates. Um, Factcheck: Michael Che isn’t a journalist, and #WeekendUpdate isn’t the news. But you’re welcome to get offended at comedians if you think it’ll get you retweets. — Social Justice Voyeur (@camroc14) February 21, 2021 @camroc14

