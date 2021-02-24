Kelly Dodd Denies Being Fired from RHOC

Getty

"I've heard these rumors every year for the last five years."

After rumors began circulating that she was fired from the Bravo reality show, the 45-year-old star took to Twitter to address them.

"It's actually kinda funny… I've heard these rumors every year for the last five years," she posted on Tuesday. “Looking forward to my sixth season #RHOC 16 !"

It has been reported that Bravo has not made any casting decisions at this time.

Speculation she was leaving "RHOC" arose when her Instagram bio was changed to read, "Proud veteran castmember of #RHOC." However, sources told US Weekly that Dodd's husband, Rick Leventhal, made the change to "reflect Kelly's longtime tenure on the show." After the confusion, Dodd edited the bio to read, "proud castmember of #RHOC."

Meanwhile, some of Dodd's followers were disappointed to learn she hadn't been given the axe, as she has faced backlash recently for her remarks mocking the pandemic and asserting she was Black.

"I'm thinking Bravo would rather lose the 15 viewers that love you than the hundreds of thousands that dropped the show like a hot potato after your reckless comments all season," shared a social media user, as another wrote, "@Andy this would be your biggest mistake if you welcome her back...she doesn't even deserve the 'friend' title."

Dodd, who joined the show for its 11th season in 2016, was dropped from the Positive Beverage company after her controversial comments.