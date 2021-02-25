James Van Der Beek's Daughter Emilia, 4, Taken to ER After Hitting Head

Getty/Instagram

The actor's wife posted a photo of their child's injury on Instagram.

James Van Der Beek's 4-year-old daughter, Emilia, is recovering after a trip to the ER.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Kimberly Van Der Beek said the couple's child was taken to the hospital after hitting her head on a table Wednesday morning.

"Needed to be glued," Kimberly wrote alongside a photo of Emilia being treated by a doctor as one of Emilia's sisters watched. "@vikcompletecare_er ONCE AGAIN delivers the ultimate in care."

The mother of five also shared a close up of the injury above Emilia's eye, writing, "Not terrible but not an air heal situation. She breathed through it all, and the doctors and nurses here have had a 100 percent success rate with us of handling situations with fully informed decision offerings, friendliness and care. These two were scared and immediately comforted and immediately commented out the door how 'amazing' they were."

The family is so familiar with the facility because James was taken there after an electric skateboarding accident last November.

"I have a lot of fun with that thing, and it works great as long as the battery is above 10 percent," James said on Instagram at the time, according to US Weekly. "But when it's not, it gives a tiny bit of resistance and then it just nosedives without warning and that's when I went over the front of it. … When the battery gets low … best to charge that thing up. I didn't check. SO I tumbled. Also I DEFINITELY should have been wearing a helmet. I was VERY lucky. Helmet from now on. Four Stitches. Very lucky."