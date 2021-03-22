Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Other Celebrity Couples Who Met On Blind Dates

Getty

Blind dates don't always have to be daunting!

Using a dating app can be difficult when you're a celeb, so sometimes, you just have to rely on your friends. For many stars, getting set up by friends, family, and coworkers on blind dates has proven to be a great way to meet a significant other.

While the concept of blind dates has worked out well for famous couples like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, others haven't been as lucky in love. Even if their pals thought they would be a good match, some celeb couples just end up going their separate ways at the end of the day. But overall, these famous faces all seem pretty glad that their friends set them up in the first place!

Find out which celebs were set up on blind dates...

Meeting a prince on a blind date may seem pretty unlikely, but that’s exactly what happened for Meghan Markle! Back in 2016, Prince Harry's childhood friend and Ralph Lauren PR director Violet von Westenholz set the duo up on a date after meeting Meghan through the fashion brand. Meghan and Harry met for drinks without knowing a whole lot about each other.

"I had never even heard about her until this friend said, 'Meghan Markle.' I was like, 'Right, okay? Give me a bit of background, what's going on here?' I had never watched 'Suits,' I had never heard of Meghan before, and I was beautifully surprised when I walked into that room and saw her and there she was, sitting there," Harry said during their first joint interview.

Khloe Kardashian was set up with future baby daddy Tristan Thompson by their mutual friend and NBA star Brandon Jennings. Khloe says she wasn't interested in going on a blind date but Brandon "ambushed" her by having Tristan show up to dinner.

"I was put on a blind date with Tristan and that's how [we met]. Brandon Jennings, who is a basketball player and a friend of mine...was like, 'You're such a good girl, I want to introduce you to someone.' I was at the Bel-Air hotel, and [Tristan] came to the dinner. I didn't want to go on a blind date, so Brandon kind of ambushed the blind date. We just connected," Khloe said during the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" 10-year anniversary special.

Vice President Kamala Harris met her husband Doug Emhoff through a mutual friend who set them up on a date. Before they even met, Doug left Kamala a long-winded voicemail for Kamala and thought he blew it, but instead, Kamla now plays the "adorable" message on their anniversary each year!

"So, yes, my best friend set us up on a blind date. And she said, 'Just trust me. Just trust me.' You know, she wanted me to just kind of go into it, and she said, 'Don't Google him.' I did!" Kamala said on CBS News' "Sunday Morning."

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were set up by a mutual friend but Gisele was so fed up with blind dates that she almost didn’t go! She explained that she had recently been on two other unsuccessful dinner dates so she purposely met Tom for drinks so she could leave early if needed.

"The third blind date was actually Tom, and I was like, 'That's it. I'm not going on anymore blind dates. Let's meet for a drink,' because you know, a drink can take three minutes or two hours. You know, when I saw those kind eyes, I literally fell in love, like, right away. I was like, 'What?' He was just so — you know how sweet he is," Gisele said on "The Tonight Show."

Before becoming a Hollywood power couple, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were set up on a blind date by their managers who were friends. Jennifer says that when they initially met, she liked how normal Brad was.

"He was just this sweet guy from Missouri, you know? A normal guy," Jennifer told Rolling Stone.

6. Salma Hayek & François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek didn't even know she was going on a date when she met her future husband François-Henri Pinault! Her friends had to tell her she was going to an event because they knew she wouldn't go on a date.

"My first date with my husband started badly. I didn't know it was a date. I thought I was going to an event, and then there was one person at it. I was set up by friends to think I was going to an event, because they knew I wouldn't go on a date! I was angry. And he didn't know, because he thought I knew he was coming just to meet him. I started out really badly, but, as you can see, it ended happy," she reportedly told Latina.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky were introduced by their dialect coach after she frequently spoke about each of them during their individual sessions. Eventually, they were convinced they had to meet - but chatted on the phone first.

"It was like a blind date. We had never seen each other before. It was our dialect coach, the person who helped us both with the accent. So, this lady started to talk to each other about each other. Finally, she insisted so much that I thought, 'Okay, let's meet.' We talked on the phone and we met," Elsa explained on "El Hormiguero."

8. Lauren Conrad & William Tell

Lauren Conrad originally met her future husband William Tell during her days on "Laguna Beach" when she attended his band Something Corporate's concert. Ten years later, she was unknowingly reintroduced to him when they were set up on a blind date.

"I met my husband when I was 16 and sitting onstage at one of his concerts. Ten years later we were set up on a blind date," Lauren wrote in a now deleted blog on her website.

9. Courteney Cox & Johnny McDaid

Courteney Cox was set up with her boyfriend Johnny McDaid by another famous friend - Ed Sheeran! At one point, Ed lived with the Snow Patrol singer and had the opportunity to introduce him to Courteney.

"My housemate who I've lived with for a year, I introduced him to Courtney Cox. They started dating and [are] crazy about each other," Ed told omg! UK.

Cindy Crawford was set up with her future husband Rande Gerber by her agent Michael Gruber. He suggested the duo accompany each other to his upcoming wedding. The night before the event, Cindy and Rande went on a blind dinner date so that they could meet before actually attending the ceremony.

"We decided to meet the night before and get to know each other. I was surprised at how cool and down-to-earth she was," Rande told People.

Carrie Underwood was set up with her husband Mike Fisher by her band's bassist, Mark Childers. At the time, she says she wasn't looking for a long distance relationship but agreed to meet up with Mike despite the fact he was living in Canada. The duo ended up meeting for the first time backstage at one of her concerts and things definitely worked out for them in the long run!

"First time I saw her, she was more beautiful in person than on TV," Mike said on "Behind The Music."