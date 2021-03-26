Seth Rogen Clears The Air On Emma Watson Walking Off Set of His Film 'This is The End'

Getty/Everett Collection

The actress was rumored to be uncomfortable with a scene involving a cannibal and his gimp.

Seth Rogen is clearing the air on rumors Emma Watson stormed off the set of their film "This is The End."

During the 2013 production, an extra from the film claimed on Tumblr that Watson refused to do a scene where Danny McBride played a cannibal with Channing Tatum as his gimp on a leash.

"I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, 'How dare she do that?' You know?" the actor told British GQ. "I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was. But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship."

"She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn't be happier with how the film turned out in the end."

The film, written (alongside Evan Goldberg) and directed by Rogen, featured an all-star cast playing versions of themselves as they find themselves in the middle of an apocalypse during a Hollywood party.

It went on to bank big at the box office and earn rave reviews, with a finished cut that Rogen suggested Watson may have co-signed.