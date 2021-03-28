TikTok Stars With Podcasts You Should Be Listening To

Getty

These creators are getting candid about everything from life in the spotlight to investment opportunities.

TikTok's biggest stars are making the leap from the viral video app to other platforms and many of them are landing their own podcasts! The longer-form audio shows are allowing fans to get to know their favorite creators on a whole new level with an often unfiltered look into their life.

Social media stars from Charli D'Amelio to Bryce Hall are launching their own successful podcasts, each offering a new kind of content to listen to. While Charli and her older sister Dixie dish on mental health and dispel rumors, Bryce focuses on helping influencers better manage their money and investments. Whichever side of TikTok you've ended up on, there's sure to be a podcast to keep you coming back for more!

Read on to find out which podcasts you should be subscribing to...

Charli D'Amelio and her older sister Dixie launched their podcast "2 Chix" last fall, in which they get candid about what's really going on in their lives. So far the sisters have discussed everything from what it's like to be followed by the paparazzi to dealing with mental health issues and even got the chance to interview their parents!

Ahead of the launch, Charli and Dixie explained that they were thrilled for their fans to get to know them beyond their seconds-long TikTok videos, saying, "We're so excited to share what's happening with us and our family since this all started. Most of what we share is less than a minute long -- usually seconds -- so it's actually gonna be fun to be able to talk with our fans and break down everything going on in our lives."

Back in July of 2020, Addison Rae took a leap into the world of podcasting alongside her mom Sheri. In the mother-daughter project, titled "Mama Knows Best," the duo talks about relationships, friends, family and growing up. Of course, Sheri also dishes her best advice about dating, dealing with rejection and learning to drive.

"I think a podcast is like another level of intimacy with your supporters. Being able to talk about it with my mom too is so fun. We definitely have awkward conversations. People are like, 'How are you so close?' And I'm like, 'It wasn't always like that!' Obviously, with moms and daughters, there are boundaries and things you don't tell your mom but now I’m telling her everything!" Addison said on "The Ellen Show."

Last year, Josh Richards teamed up with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy for a new podcast called "BFFs." The unusual pairing merges the duo's drastically different audiences as they offer their opinions on everything from TikTok drama to running a media empire. So far, they've featured guests such as Nessa Barrett, Bryce Hall and Tana Mongeau.

"It's not every day that a pairing like this is forged where we can have a podcast resonate with so many different audiences. Dave is amazing at what he does and is -- without a doubt -- the greatest to ever do it," Josh said in a statement ahead of the podcast's release.

Bryce Hall recently launched his podcast "Capital University" in an effort to help content creators and entrepreneurs get and stay wealthy. With the guidance of notable investor Anthony Pompliano, the duo chats with finance experts about investment strategies, different ways to earn money as an influencer, and how to build generational wealth. Bryce was inspired to start the podcast after going "completely broke" and wanting to help fans who may be in a similar situation.

"I always thought money was an object. I was spending money before I even had it," Bryce told People, adding that he now spends "most of my money on my YouTube videos, it goes into my content."

5. Indiana Massara

Indiana Massara, who boasts over four million followers on TikTok, teamed up with pals Zach Justice and Jared Bailey for their podcast "Dropouts." The trio has already recorded over 30 hour-long episodes, in which they discuss life, love, hookups, and even tell some embarrassing stories. Indiana says the podcast allows her to candidly talk about the ups and downs of her life.

"I think everyone sees the influencers' lives as almost perfect online and they expect them to be that positive, happy role model 100% of the time. My life just isn't like that. I try to keep it real online. Especially on the podcast. That's where I really talk about my life on a week-to-week basis and I am always honest about what I've been going through," Indiana told Seventeen.

Noah Beck started a podcast with Josh Richards just so they could talk about their favorite films and TV shows! On "The Rundow‪n‬," the former Sway House members chat with some influential members of the entertainment industry, like "Entourage" creator Doug Ellin. While there are only five episodes of the podcast so far, there's definitely room for the guys to keep the podcast growing! And based on Noah's desire to be an actor, it sounds like a great opportunity.

Musical brothers Max and Harvey started their own podcast "School Daze" last November in which they offer their advice and guidance for surviving school. With the assistance of family, friends, and fans, they help anyone who's in school get through the day. They even invite some fun guests including Maisie Peters and Jayden Bartels. After a 31-episode run, the guys decided to wrap up the podcast but promised fans they have something new on the way!

Griffin Johnson started his own podcast titled "Sway Away" to give fans a closer look into what life is like in the Sway House. Since the Sway House recently disbanded, the podcast only spanned five episodes but featured some great guest appearances. Before the guys went their separate ways, Griffin got the chance to chat with Noah Beck, Blake Gray, Josh Richards, and Bryce Hall.

9. Sofie Dossi

Social media star Sofie Dossi recruited her BFF Kyla Kenedy for her podcast "Kiss And Tell," in which she finally opens up about her personal life. The duo share stories that they’ve never told before and get their guests to do the same! So far, they've been joined by pals like Kio Cyr and JXDN.

"I'm letting people know who I really am, but more in detail...Even releasing our first podcast, where we talked about our first kiss, I was scared to post because I'm not used to a ton of people knowing my personal life...It's scary to put that out there but I feel like I'm ready to do that," Sofie told TigerBeat.

10. Jordyn Jones

Jordyn Jones launched her podcast "What They Don't Tell You" in December, in which she opens up about how life in the spotlight isn't all that it's cracked up to be. Jordyn discusses how to deal with heartbreak and failures as well as celebrating her successes. She even gets into super personal topics, like how she lost her virginity! Jordyn has already had tons of guests including Zach Clayton, Carson Lueders and Harry Jowsey.

11. Lauren Orlando