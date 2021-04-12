How The Talk Addressed Sharon Osbourne's Exit In First Episode Back (Updating Live)

Getty

The show returned -- sans Sharon -- after an unplanned hiatus following the contentious Osbourne-Sheryl Underwood discussion of Piers Morgan.

The women of "The Talk" sure had something to talk about today.

Monday marked the first episode since Sharon Osbourne -- one of the founding co-hosts of the CBS daytime staple -- left the show amid an internal investigation. The investigation was launched following a contentious argument between Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood precipitated by Sharon's vehement support of Piers Morgan's attacks on Meghan Markle, following her sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The show has been on hiatus since March 12, initially saying they'd be off just a few days before ultimately extending it to April 12. During that time, Sharon revealed first that she wasn't sure she'd be welcomed back but that she was open to having a dialogue. Then she announced her departure.

While she wasn't there to participate in the discussion, the situation was addressed at length on Monday morning. Underwood began the show with a video from backstage, saying the day's hour would "be unlike any other we've had before." The footage was released online before the episode began airing.

"We haven't been together in the studio since the week of March 10 and, as you may know, during our break, Sharon decided to leave 'The Talk,'" she explained. "We need to process the events of that day and what happened since, so we can get to the healing."

"Over the next hour, we will honestly discuss what occurred and explore some of our feelings. And we'll also show you how anyone can become more comfortable discussing important issues and having difficult conversations," Underwood continued. "By the end of the hour, we want everyone to feel empowered and ready to move forward. So, let's start talking."

According to CBS, the episode will include a discussion "about race and healing" with "expert on diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice" Dr. Donald E. Grant and trauma therapist Dr. Anita Phillips, who will both offer advice on having difficult conversations and how to heal following a painful event of discussion.