Oprah 'Surprised' Meghan Markle Went 'All The Way There' During Bombshell Interview

Getty

Oprah Winfrey opened up about her bombshell interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, saying she was "surprised" by how the couple were so forthcoming.

During an in-depth interview for the launch of The Nancy O'Dell Channel on TalkShopLive, the TV host recalled how she felt when topics such as suicide, racism and family in-fighting were brought to the table.

"I was surprised," she began. "I'm like, 'What? You're going there? You're going all the way there?"

"The reason why it was such a powerful interview -- what makes it powerful is when you have somebody else who is willing to be as open as vulnerable, as truthful as they were. The reason the interview was what it was because they answered the way they did."

She went on to say she communicated with Meghan and Harry prior to the interview only to see what they wanted from the televised discussion.

"I didn't see Meghan and Harry before but I did text them and say intention is very important to me -- tell me what your intention is so that we can be aligned in our goal," Oprah recalled. "Our shared intention was the truth. They wanted to be able to tell their story and tell it in such a way that allowed them to be as truthful as possible."

The March interview sent shockwaves across Buckingham Palace and it's residual effects -- such as Piers Morgan and Sharon Osbourne stepping down from their shows -- were also quite a surprise for Oprah.

"I had no idea that it would have the reverberating impact that it has had and continues to have," she claimed. "I did a lot of preparation for that. It was really important to me that what we put out there in the world was put out into the world at the time that everybody could see it and that things didn't leak and things weren't misconstrued before the actual interview happened."

"I remember when we finished doing the interview -- and that interview was 3 hours and 20 minutes I think -- I stood up and said to the crew, 'We all know what was said here and how important it is to have a trust to the people who just shared that so I'm hoping you all will not go out into the world and share what has happened here,'" she continued.

"And nobody did. So as we were releasing clips to CBS, we were releasing them in such a way that whatever was being put out there could not be exploited. So a lot of time and effort and energy went into it on my part."