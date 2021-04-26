Ashley Cain Pays Tribute to 8-Month-Old Daughter After Death: 'My Heart Is Shattered'

Instagram

"I can't put into words my sadness and pain, there aren't words to describe it. I love you with every ounce of my body and I miss you so much already."

Ashley Cain has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his 8-month-old daughter Azaylia, who passed away on Saturday following a battle with leukemia.

On Monday, "The Challenge" star took to Instagram to honor his late daughter in the wake of her death, which he announced on Sunday. Azaylia -- whom Ashley shared with girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee -- was diagnosed with leukemia at only eight weeks old.

Ashley, 30, posted a photo of himself holding Azaylia's hand.

"My heart is shattered 💔 " he began in the lengthy caption. "You gave my life purpose, my face a smile, filled my heart with love and my soul with pride. I can't put into words my sadness and pain, there aren't words to describe it. I love you with every ounce of my body and I miss you so much already. You made me a better man. You made me the person I've always wanted to be. You’ve taught me more in your 8 months than I've learned my whole life."

"I don't know why you've been taken away from me and my heart aches in your absence," he continued, sharing his promise to Azaylia that her name "will live on."

"I will carry your name across every ocean, along every road, to the top of every mountain and across the whole globe," Ashley wrote. "Your name will live, your legacy will be remembered and I will seek peace in living as your vessel to continue inspiring, giving strength, spreading joy and saving lives in your name, with your spirit, as your father until we meet again."

The "Ex on the Beach" star added, "You saved my life, you really did. With my second chance, I make a promise to you that I will make yours live on in our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers.

"I am blessed, I am honoured and I am privileged to be your father," he continued. "I would go through all of the pain again and again. Because what you gave me in those 8 months will live with me for eternity."

Ashley concluded his post by quoting lyrics from "I Wanna Be Like You" from "The Jungle Book."

"Oh, oobee doo. I wanna be like you. I wanna walk like you. Talk like you, too ❤️," he wrote. " Azaylia Diamond Cain 🦁 Rest In Peace Princess. 10.08.20 - 24.04.21 👼🏼 #azayliadiamondcain."

Ashley and Safiyya announced the death of their daughter on Instagram on Sunday.

"Rest In Paradise Princess 👼🏼🌈" I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven ❤️😢" #AzayliaDiamondCain," Ashley captioned a photo of himself holding Azaylia in his arms.

Similarly, Safiyya posted a photo of herself holding her daughter, writing, "👼🌈You are my Angel my heartbeat my soul, RIP my precious baby, you will always be with me like a handprint on my heart 🧡 🤚 🙏🏼👼 🌈"

Azaylia's death came just a little over two weeks after Ashley shared an emotional video in which he gave a heartbreaking update on Azaylia's condition, revealing he was told that Azaylia only had "one, two days to live."

In the 10-minute video, which he posted on Instagram, Ashley said his daughter had developed cancerous tumors throughout her brain, kidneys, liver, lungs and spleen. He added that the plan to take her to Singapore for a CAR T-cell therapy was no longer viable and that the chemotherapy wasn't working.

Although Azaylia was able to go back home at the time, she was rushed to the hospital several times in the weeks that followed.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Friday, Ashley revealed doctors told him to "make the most" of his weekend with his daughter.

"You can understand what that message means," he shared, "but the fact of the matter is that you make the most of it every day and we enjoy every day."

Safiyya posted to her Instagram profile on Friday, sharing photos of Azaylia in her stroller.

"When I wake up in the morning and see your beautiful face my heart instantly overflows with abundance of love for you ❤️" she captioned the series of photos, above. "Being your mummy has taught me a lot about life, myself & other people for this lesson I am greatful [sic] for 🧡 This journey We have been on I have had some of the best days of my life, watching you hit all your milestones 👑 and just enjoying being a mummy to you🙏🏼."