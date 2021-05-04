Lala Kent Shoved Fiancé's Toothbrush In Her 'A------ For A Minute' and More Book Bombshells

Getty

The "Vanderpump Rules" star revealed the story behind the infamous "pasta" line.

Lala Kent drops quite a few bombshells in her new book, "Give Them Lala."

The "Vanderpump Rules" star gave details on everything from an abortion at 22, the "summer body" insult against Katie Maloney, and the story behind the infamous "pasta" line with James Kennedy.

But one of the more jaw-dropping revelations came as the former model dished on the fights between her and her fiancé Randall Emmett during her "alcoholic fog" -- Lala has now been sober for two years.

After a heated argument in Miami, Lala said she threw a bunch of Randall's possessions over a hotel balcony, before "taking his toothbrush and putting it in my a–hole for a minute" without his knowledge. When Randall decided to clean his chompers with the toothbrush afterwards, Lala laughed at him and said, "That toothbrush was just in my a------."

"I’m sad to say that was not my lowest point," she added.

Her dark days of drinking also led to the body-shaming comment to Katie, which Lala said was in retaliation for Katie outing Lala and Randall's relationship with "Vanderpump Rules" producers. Still, Lala called it one of her "biggest regrets."

"I knew how to attack someone’s weak spots, so I called her a no-sex-having Teletubby and then I told her I was going to f--- her man," she wrote. "I look back and I struggle to recognize myself as that person."

As for the "it ain't about the pasta" fight between Lala and James, Lala said she was only trying to protect her friend when she told him she ate his girlfriend's food without her consent.

"What the viewers didn't see was the producers, looking at me expectantly, wondering if I would bring up that season's mega gossip with James -- namely, that he and his best friend Logan Noh had hooked up, as the rumors suggested. I didn't care whether he had or hadn't, so instead of saying, 'James, did you and Logan hook up?' I said, 'We ate all (Raquel's) pasta and she didn't give us permission,'" she wrote. "Don’t ask me why. It just seemed like a lighter thing to talk about over brunch."

Unfortunately, James had taken it as a "form of bullying."

Lala concluded, "It was about James sabotaging our friendship because that's what we alcoholics do. James and I became best friends at the best times of our lives, getting wasted every day, starring on TV."

"Give Them Lala" is available now.