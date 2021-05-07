Ex-Housewives Confront Andy Cohen On Things He Did or Said That 'Hurt' Them

Bravo

Andy was in the hot seat -- and admitted some of his past behavior with a few of the Housewives was straight up "wrong."

The tables were turned on "Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen last night, as he allowed his guests -- a collection of former "Real Housewives" stars -- to ask him literally anything.

And they did not disappoint.

Appearing on the special episode were RHOBH alum Taylor Armstrong, RHOC's Gretchen Rossi, Jill Zarin from RHONY, former RHONJ star Jacqueline Laurita, RHOA's Phaedra Parks and Adriana de Moura from Real Housewives of Miami -- and a few of them really made Andy squirm.

The most personal question came from Rossi, who always felt she had a "good relationship" with Cohen but was hurt by comments he made about her relationship with Slade Smiley.

"I think the thing that hurt me the most, if we're being quite honest, was all of the girls on the show put out in the press or accused Slade and I of having a fake relationship and that was really hard on me," she began. "When I saw you go on the Season 8 'Uncensored' episode and make reference to that, that really hurt me because I felt like that was a sacred thing between Slade and I."

"I just feel like all the crap the girls put out, that's one thing. Do you feel bad about that now, looking back and how Slade and I have been together now for 12 years -- and the girls, the relationships that they were in at the time are no longer in those relationships," she then asked. "Does it make you go back and go, huh, maybe the girls were not right about this?"

"Clearly I was wrong," Cohen replied immediately. He did, however, say he initially believed Slade was only dating Gretchen at first to stay on the show.

"And I loved it. I was like, 'This is like the greatest thing ever,' I thought it was crazy he dated 2 other Housewives, I thought it was incredible for the show and I loved it," Cohen continued. "I did question it and I did, at the time, think your engagement was for TV. And, since you're not married still I don't totally know if it's for TV or not."

"But clearly, I was wrong about your relationship because here you are and you have a child and you're very happy and I think you'll be together forever," he added. "I cop to it and I'm sorry I hurt your feelings."

Rossi appreciated the apology, saying that nothing was fake -- not even the engagement, even though the two still never tied the knot. "It really was one of the most special moments of my life," she added, "I think that's why I was so tore up about it."

As the airing of grievances continued, Phaedra revealed she was miffed Andy omitted "Being Bobby Brown" from his "For Real" series about the history of reality television. Parks was Brown's lawyer at the time he filmed the show, which highlighted his relationship with Whitney Houston. "We are the blueprint for reality shows," said Parks.

"I met you when you represented Bobby Brown and the truth of the matter is, 'Being Bobby Brown' should have been in the celebreality hour we did," Andy admitted. "It was one of the highest rated shows ever on Bravo and it was incredible ... however, one issue there, it is almost impossible to find clips of that show because the Whitney Houston estate has totally locked up the licensing for clips on that show and I don't believe we actually would have been able to show that show."

Admitting, again, that it was an "egregious mistake" to not include the show, he said he also heard from the series' executive producer about the slight -- but reiterated he didn't think they could have used any footage.

Jill, meanwhile, wanted to know why her daughter Ally Shapiro wasn't invited to be part of the recent "Real Housewives Kids" episode of WWHL.

"We love Ally and Ally was so iconic on the 'Housewives of New York' and is so funny on Instagram," said Andy. "The truth is -- and god bless you for asking -- the answer is, we had 13 kids, we didn't have room. We didn't have Luann's kids, there were a lot of people who were left out."

Cohen once again admitted he was wrong about something when Taylor brought up how Andy initially didn't think RHOBH would work out because it was so close to OC and feared it would just be more of the same.

"I was wrong about that. There's a long list of things that I was wrong about and I was wrong about that," he told her. "I have to say, [Lisa Vanderpump] was a big tipping point for me on the casting. I feel like when I saw her, I started to get 'Dynasty' vibes and I was like, wait a minute, I think I might be wrong about this. Yes, I was totally wrong about that."

He was also asked if he could relate to some of the women more and their struggles with parenting and/or trying to shield their children from the show now that he's a dad himself.

"Would you ever want your parenting or your son to be exposed on a reality TV show knowing that editing might highlight your most challenging moments?" asked Jacqueline

"100% I would not. Oh my god. I give it up to all of you," said Cohen, who was then asked if he also understood "how parenting might drive some Housewives to drink?"

His one-word response: "Yes!"