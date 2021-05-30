Famous Women Who Popped The Question To Their Boyfriends

Getty

These ladies weren't afraid to get down on one knee!

Who says that it has to be the man who proposes? In this day and age, it's becoming increasingly normal for women to break gender norms and be the one to take their relationship to the next level.

In the ultimate girl power move, several famous ladies have done just that! They've taken matters into their own hands instead of waiting on an old-fashioned proposal from their husbands-to-be. From Britney Spears to Jennifer Hudson, these celebs have all flipped the script and popped the question, creating their own fairytale moment.

Read on to learn which ladies proposed to the love of their life…

Pink made a bold move when she proposed to her then-boyfriend Carey Hart back in 2005 -- and not just because she was the one who decided to pop the question! Her motocross champion beau was actually in the middle of a race when she made the big move. Pink was assisting on the track and as Carey was about to begin his third lap, she held up a sign that said "Will you marry me?" And just to make things clear, she followed it up by writing "Serious!" Carey hopped off his bike to say yes and the duo tied the knot six months later.

2. Britney Spears

Britney Spears spontaneously popped the question to her ex-husband Kevin Federline after two months of dating. The former couple was on a flight from Ireland to New York and Kevin initially said no because he figured he was supposed to be the one to propose. After a few minutes of consideration, he decided to ask Britney as well and they both agreed to get engaged.

"All of a sudden I said, 'What if you want to get married?' And I kind of went from there to asking him if he would marry me," she said.

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn's ice hockey player boyfriend PK Subban popped the question in August of 2019, but Lindsay thought she wasn't the only one who deserved a ring. She decided she also should propose and asked PK to marry her later that year.

"Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a 'non-traditional' move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes ! Women aren't the only ones who should get engagement rings! #MerryChristmas #equality," Lindsey wrote on Twitter.

Unfortunately, the duo never made it to the altar as they split the following year.

Judge Judy proposed to her second husband Jerry Sheindlin because he didn't seem interested in proposing himself. When she realized he was never going to pop the question, she decided to do it herself and made him pick a wedding date.

"I did propose to him. I said to him, 'Where is this relationship going?' And he tried to weasel out of it with his, 'Well, you know, why do we have to get married?' Whatever. He finally capitulated. I told him to pick a date. He picked Flag Day,” Judy told DuJour.

Kristen Bell popped the question to her husband Dax Shepard...sort of! The couple officially got engaged during the holiday season in 2009 but agreed that they wouldn't tie the knot until same sex marriages were legalized. Then in 2013, Prop 8 was overturned and gay marriage was made legal in California. Kristen decided to pop the question this time and publicly proposed to Dax on Twitter.

"@daxshepard1 will you marry me? Xo #marriageequality #loveislove," Kristen wrote, to which Dax replied. "F--- yes!"

Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg proposed to her husband Barry Diller after turning down his proposals several times. She decided the gesture would be the perfect birthday gift since he had already asked on so many occasions.

"One year I didn't know what to give him for his birthday, and I called him and said, 'You know, if you want, for your birthday I'll marry you...A week later we married at city hall, and he gave me -- this is so Barry -- he gave me 26 wedding rings for the 26 years we had not been married,” Diane told Oprah.

Haley Lu Richardson says that she casually proposed to her boyfriend Brett Dier after seven years of dating. At the time, she said the duo had always wanted to take things slow and even after getting engaged were still getting used to using the word fiancé.

"I just asked. Neither of us are, like, crazy romantic people, so nothing was planned. He was sitting there eating a pizza and he was telling me a joke that Shia LaBeouf had said in an interview, and he was, like, pretending to be Shia LaBeouf explaining this joke and for some reason I just cut him off and was like, 'Wanna marry me?'" Haley explained on "Busy Tonight."

Jennifer Hudson’s former partner David Otunga proposed to her on her birthday back in 2009 but she wanted to also pop the big question herself! Several months after getting engaged, Jennifer proposed to David, who obviously accepted.

"He proposed to me on my birthday and he would complain to me that he didn't have an engagement ring. He would say, 'You have a ring. How are they gonna know I'm taken?' So I had a ring made for him and then gave it to him as a birthday gift on his birthday. And the way I gave it to him, I was like 'So now will you marry me?' So I kinda proposed to him too!" Jennifer explained on "The Talk."