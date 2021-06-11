Lisa Vanderpump Throws Some Next Level Shade at Former RHOBH Castmates (Exclusive)

Bravo/TooFab

It's dog eat dog out there.

Now that Lisa Vanderpump is a free agent, she really seems to enjoy playfully throwing shade at her former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-stars.

While out to dinner with hubby Ken Todd at Mr. Chow in LA on Sunday night, the Vanderpump Rules boss was stopped by autograph hunters, and she obliged... but not without a sly swipe at her Bravo stablemates.

"Don't you have any housewives?" she lamented with a grin as she signed a photo. "I can put a mustache on..."

As followers of the recent "bill drama" might recall, the night Lisa cheekily sent her Shu check over to a table with Kyle Richards and a Bravo exec, she allegedly drew mustaches and Xs all over a photograph of the RHOBH ladies belonging to a fan (sparing herself, of course) as she exited the restaurant.

Even a more serious question about pandemic puppies — those who were adopted and raised by housebound families during the Covid lockdown, who are now being abandoned as people return to work — she managed to turn into another devious dig.

"I hate that," she said. "You know what? If you can't look after them you can bring them to the Vanderpump Dog Foundation — that's what we do."

"Listen, we have rescued 2,500 dogs... it's the bitches I'm worried about."

The barb was unquestionably a throwback to her season 6 tagline, arguably still the greatest of any of the franchises.

When asked to whom she was referring, she replied with a smirk: "I think there's at least half a dozen."