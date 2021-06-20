Scott Disick Talks Dating Younger Women, Kourtney’s BF Travis Barker on KUWTK Reunion

E!

Scott and Kourtney talk about their relationship issues, how they feel about each other's new partners and Scott's history with substance abuse.

Scott Disick is setting the record straight on his history of dating younger women.

During Part 2 of the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reunion, the 38-year-old reality star -- who is in a relationship with 20-year-old model Amelia Hamlin -- shared that he doesn't seek out women who are younger than him.

"Everybody gets this wrong, that I look for young girls," Scott said. "I don't go out looking for young girls, they happen to be attracted to me because I look young. That's what I'm telling myself."

Reunion host Andy Cohen then switched gears, bringing up Scott's past battle with substance abuse. When Andy asked Scott about how he felt about being open about his struggles on "KUWTK," he said, "It wasn't anything I could hide. Eventually, I realized that this obviously is not giving me what I want and a lot of things that hurt me in my life were from drinking and these things I can't really take back."

"Now, I'm just trying to be the best guy I can be and a good dad and things like that and make up for lost time," added Scott, who shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with Kourtney Kardashian. "I do regret the person that I was for a long time to Kourtney, just everybody, I wasn't the best guy."

Scott also revealed his thoughts on how he feels about his children someday watching "KUWTK" and seeing his struggles.

"I'm gonna explain to them everything," he said. "I've talked to Mason a little bit about things, but not deeply. I don't think any of them have any idea of the struggles that I've had but I plan to tell them because I didn't have that growing up and I wanna make sure they hear everything and tell them like, 'You can go this route but I promise you it's not gonna end up anywhere good. I did it.' So I have that to give to them."

Scott and Kourtney were then asked whether the former would "have a shot" with his ex if he had maintained his sobriety. Scott believed that, "Yes," he would, to which Kourt agreed. "Yeah, probably," she said.

The moment caught Kylie Jenner by surprise, who had an audible reaction to the pair's candor and exclaimed, "Sorry, this is just so deep!"

Andy then asked a viewer question wondering whether the two exes have slept together in the last five years. The audience member just couldn't wrap their head around the fact they've gone on vacations together, but never crossed that line.

"People cannot believe that, but we have not," said Kourtney. "For real."

Scott's reaction: "How annoying."

When asked how the two are now, Kourtney said she felt like they were "great friends and coparents," while Scott said the two were "family" and always would be.

Kourtney was also pressed on whether Scott's substance abuse or his infidelity was the bigger "deal breaker" in their relationship. "The infidelity, I only knew about it at the end and so I think the substance abuse was the deal breaker," she said.

Scott explained that his drinking led to his bad behavior when they were together, saying that he didn't want to make excuses, but he "definitely wouldn't have done these things sober." He admitted everything he did "was all wrong" and said that now, monogamy was what he aspired to.

Andy also noted that Scott seemed "upset" whenever Kourtney is linked to other men. Scott said, "No," before joking under his breath, "I just want to kill them."

"The last guy, let's all be honest," he added, while Khloe Kardashian interjected, "Nobody was happy with the last one!" They didn't say who exactly they were talking about, but her last serious boyfriend before Travis Barker was Younes Bendjima -- someone Khloe has been very vocal about in the past.

"Scott and everyone else didn't like him," added Kourtney.

When Andy asked Scott if Kourtney and Travis have his blessing, he said, "I mean, yeah. I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what. I do give her a blessing to be happy."