Jana Kramer Addresses 'Entanglement' with Graham Bunn

The "One Tree Hill" alum also posted a message about her faith on Father's Day amid her divorce from Mike Caussin.

Jana Kramer is setting the record straight on her "entanglement" with "The Bachelorette" alum Graham Bunn.

During Sunday's episode of her "Whine Down" podcast, the actress and country singer clarified the comments she recently made about a possible romance with Bunn.

While appearing on E! News' "Daily Pop" earlier this month, Kramer, 37, agreed with co-host Justin Sylvester, who suggested the "One Tree Hill" alum and Bunn, 42, were in an "entanglement." However, on her podcast, Kramer admitted she had "no idea" what the term meant.

"It's one of those things where ... first of all, I don't even know what [an entanglement] is," Kramer said with a laugh. "I just feel like sometimes I need to take a beat before I say something because I would have obviously worded it a lot differently."

"I regret that a little bit because the storms of stories that came out really affected me and my anxiety because that's just not where I'm at," she added. "It messed with me and it kind of threw me for a loop."

"To set the record straight, we are friends and I've known of him for seven years," Kramer clarified. "He was a country radio DJ. I didn't watch his season of 'The Bachelorette,' I didn't even know he was on it."

The "Friday Night Lights" star shared that she did "a few interviews" with Bunn "back in the day," adding that he was "always so sweet [and] so kind."

Kramer said Bunn "reached out" to her following her breakup from Mike Caussin.

"When I went through the divorce, he had reached out to me," she explained. "He's a big Christian and he sent me ... some passages and messages from the Bible. And it was just very kind and thoughtful. And so yeah, we became friends."

"It's so hard," Kramer said after letting out a big sigh, "because it's like I know that I need time to heal and to grieve and to be alone. It's also one of those things ... sometimes I'm just like, 'Can't a girl go on a date and have fun too?'"

The "Why Ya Wanna" singer said Bunn understands that she needs "to be alone" at the moment. "I need to go through what I’m going through and I need to do that alone," she added.

Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin in April after nearly six years of marriage. The former couple was open in the past about Caussin's repeated infidelity. In the divorce docs, obtained by E!, Kramer cited "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" as cause for the divorce. Caussin hasn't yet made any comment on the split.

Meanwhile, the "90210" alum -- who shares daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2, with Caussin -- posted a message on Father's Day in which she spoke about her faith.