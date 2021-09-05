These Stars Landed Dates With Their Celebrity Crush

Getty

These stars landed their dream dates.

Everyone has had a celebrity crush at one point in their lives — including celebrities themselves! But when you're famous, you've got a major advantage when it comes to actually landing a date with your celeb crush. And for a lucky group of Hollywood elite, that's exactly what happened!

While stars like Ariana Grande and Liam Payne let their friends and family know about their smitten feelings, others like John Kransinski kept their crushes strictly under wraps. But no matter how they dealt with their feelings, they all eventually got the chance to profess them to their crush!

Find out which stars landed a dream date with their celebrity crush...

Pete Davidson dated "Bridgerton" star Phoebe Dynevor for quite a few months in 2021 and it turns out, she was his celebrity crush before they got together.

"I'm with my celebrity crush. That is all I can speak on," Pete said during a Zoom Q&A with Marquette University students.

Machine Gun Kelly's relationship with Megan Fox has been a long time coming! The musician and actor admits that he had a crush on Megan for many years and even had a poster of her in his bedroom as a teenager.

"It was the GQ poster...It was from her GQ shoot. So that's some full-circle s**t," he told GQ.

The two reportedly split in August.

Kanye West was smitten with Kim Kardashian way before they started dating. The rapper says that he became intrigued by Kim when he first saw a paparazzi photo of the reality star while she was traveling with her friend Paris Hilton.

"I just knew I wanted her to be my girl for a long time. I remember I saw a picture of her and Paris Hilton, and I remember telling my boy, 'Have you seen that girl Kim Kar-dijon?'" Kanye told Ryan Seacrest after he proposed.

John Krasinski was a big fan of Emily Blunt before they got together. In fact, John admitted that he'd seen "The Devil Wears Prada" quite a few times before they met and even almost got caught watching the flick when Emily arrived at his house for a date.

"Embarrassingly, I think we had only been dating a couple weeks, and she stopped by...and I didn't know she was stopping by, so when she opened [the door and came in], I quickly flipped the channel. I'm sure she thought I was watching something completely inappropriate, and I actually chose to let her believe that than know that I had been watching 'The Devil Wears Prada.' And then later in our relationship, she asked if I had seen 'The Devil Wears Prada' and I said, 'Yes,' and she said, 'How many times?' And I said, 'A lot.' She said, 'What's a lot?' And I said, '75 times.' I'm lucky enough that she stayed with me and didn't realize that she had really married her stalker!" John told Glamour.

Jason Momoa admits he had a crush on his wife Lisa Bonet for most of his life before they began dating. The "Aquaman" actor explained that he first saw his future wife on "The Cosby Show" when he was just a kid.

"Ever since I was like, 8 years old and I saw her on the TV, I was like, 'Mommy, I want that one.' I'm a full-fledged stalker. I didn't tell her that until we had two babies, otherwise, I'd be creepy and weird. But yeah, [I'd] just always wanted to meet her. She was a queen, always," Jason said on "The Late Late Show."

Ariana Grande was crushing hard on Pete Davidson way before they went on their first date. Several years before they began dating, the duo met on the set of "Saturday Night Live." They didn't actually keep in touch, but Ariana developed a crush and even told her tour manager that she thought he was going to marry him one day.

"We met on 'SNL,' like, two, three years ago. We never, like, exchanged numbers or anything, we weren't even friends for a long time, but I had the biggest crush in the whole world on him the whole time, like, forever. My friends used to make fun of me," Ariana said on "The Tonight Show."

Liam Payne's dream girl was Cheryl, long before he auditioned for "X Factor." The former One Direction member says it was his crush on the star that motivated his infamous wink towards the judging panel during his audition for the reality show.

"I always, always had a crush on her. I got back to school the next day and when my friends saw [the audition] they were literally ripping the piss out of me ... Now they can't say it didn't work. The wink is powerful, it has powers beyond its own means," Liam told The Sun.

While the two split, they share son Bear.

Way before Nick Cannon met Mariah Carey, he was crushing on the singer. He even told his friends that one day he wanted to marry her. And while his pals didn't have faith in him, he definitely succeeded in landing his celebrity crush. Though their relationship didn't last, they do share two children.

"At one point, I was like, 'I'ma get Mariah Carey.' It turned from my celebrity crush to like, 'Nah, she's about to be my girlfriend.' People were like, 'You're bugging. There's no way you can get Mariah Carey.' I was like, 'Watch, I'm telling you,'" Nick said on TV One’s "Uncensored."

A lot of people knew about Joe Manganiello's crush on Sofia Vergara before they got together! In fact, when Sofia was single for the first time in a while, an inside source let Joe know before it was public knowledge so that he could make his move.

"I've had a crush on Sofia for years. Actually, all my friends knew about it to the point where just before she was to announce she was going to be single again, my friend, the editor of People magazine, told me before he was to release a public statement to the masses. So he sent it to me first to warn me that there's going to be a line of guys going after her. He wrote to me, 'I want you to get there first. Go get her!'" Joe told News.com.au.

When Cody Simpson was just a teenager, he admitted to having a big crush on Miley Cyrus. Little did he know that he would soon become one of her closest friends and eventually the two would date!

"Miley Cyrus has always been my childhood celebrity crush. I knew all the words to her songs, I'm not gonna lie. I'm not ashamed about it, at all. I was a big Miley Cyrus fan. I think she will be, forever, the most dateable Disney star," Cody told Fuse in 2012.

11. Jodie Turner-Smith