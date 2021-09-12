These Celebrities Got Totally Starstruck By Their Favorite Stars

Getty

"I'm like, holding my publicist like, 'This is almost too much for me!'"

Fans aren't the only ones who get totally starstruck by their favorite celebs — it turns out that celebrities themselves have their fair share of fangirl moments too. Despite the fact that these famous folks often get to mix and mingle at movie premieres and red carpet events, there are still moments where they completely lose their cool.

From Jennifer Lopez to Selena Gomez and Eddie Redmayne, these major stars have some hilarious stories about exactly what went down when they ran into their favorite celeb. While some were able to keep their composure, others couldn't help but gush...and walk away a little embarrassed!

Here's what happened when these celebs met their favorite stars…

Billie Eilish has been a massive fan of Justin Bieber for years and when she finally got the chance to meet him at Coachella in 2019, it was a huge moment for her. While she wasn't sure if she was actually ready to meet her idol, he surprised her while she was watching Ariana Grande's set.

"All Coachella weekend, I was like, 'Don't surprise me with Justin Bieber. I can't take it. I can't do this show and Justin Bieber is going to be there.' And so we go to see Ariana and I was just standing and we were just watching the set...and I saw...Because I know what Bieber looks like. I know his body language, I know how he stands. I know where he wears his pants. So I just look over and he just stood there. He didn't even come near me. He just stood five feet away, perfectly still. He had the face mask on and all I could see were his eyes. But they were his eyes. He lost my brain," Billie said on " Carpool Karaoke ."

Eddie Redmayne doesn't mind admitting that he can get pretty starstruck when he has the opportunity to meet other big stars that he has "long admired." As a big fan of "Friends," Eddie says he and his wife once went out of their way to meet Jennifer Aniston during a party.

"We were incredibly inappropriate. We so wanted to meet her. We just literally stalked about four meters behind her for the entire evening, and eventually I think she was like, 'Okay.' Anyway, so we got to meet her, and she was as beautiful and wonderful as you'd expect her to be," Eddie said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Emma Watson got the chance to meet Céline Dion at the premiere of "Beauty and the Beast" and her excitement was almost too much for her to handle. She later explained that her love for the singer stems from her and her mom's shared appreciation for Céline's music.

"Céline Dion arrives and I'm like, holding my publicist like, 'This is almost too much for me!' You have to understand, my parents do not really understand, like, celebrities or Hollywood or whatever else, but my mom and I used to play Céline Dion in the car, like, nonstop. Being able to tell her that I met her I was like, 'She's gonna lose it. She's gonna know who Céline Dion is,'" Emma said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!."

Sarah Paulson has worked with countless celebrities throughout her career but she says she was truly starstruck when she got the chance to work with Rihanna on "Ocean's 8." She says that after they were introduced, she tried to play it cool and not embarrass herself but ended up singing Rihanna's songs out loud.

"I wanted to be cool around her. I wish I'd worn a diaper when I met her cause I sort of [peed]. Just like a tiny little! Just like a little squirt," Sarah said on "The Tonight Show."

5. Mindy Kaling & Christine Quinn

Mindy Kaling couldn't contain her excitement when she randomly met "Selling Sunset" star Christine Quinn. The reality show happened to be filming outside of Mindy's parent's home and she bumped into Christine during a break from filming.

"I SCREAMED when I was walking out of my dad and step-mom's house and randomly saw @thechristinequinn on a break from shooting Selling Sunset on the sidewalk. It's my favorite show on TV and not in like a 'guilty pleasure' way; that show is SO GOOD. Christine is a fabulous real estate agent and new mom who sells $30 million dollar mansions in 7 inch Louboutins. Plus she keeps things spicy which is always nice! I love the whole cast and this made my year. Queen!" Mindy wrote on Instagram.

Chrissy Tiegen had the chance to meet Beyoncé while they were both attending the Grammys in 2018. The model and cookbook author says she was so entranced by Beyoncé’s "spectacular" aura, that she ended up embarrassing herself when she was introduced.

"There's nobody like seeing Beyoncé in person. It's just so incredible...On our way out, I was like, 'We have to say something, right?' And I took both her hands — I don't do this for anybody, it was very weird — and John's like, 'What the hell are you doing?' And I took her hands and I got down on my knees and I was like, 'Sorry to bother you, my Queen.' Like, who says that? It was like, m'lady. Like, what do you — who am I?" Chrissy said on "The Tonight Show."

Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt may both be Marvel superheroes now but when they first met, Chris says he was a bit starstruck by the other actor.

"The first time I really met Chris Pratt — and went on set with him and the 'Guardians' — I was weirdly shaken. I don't know why. He's just so charismatic. And good at what he does," Chris told Elle.

Emma Stone has been a lifelong fan of the Spice Girls so when an Australian radio station got Mel B to record a personalized video for her, she couldn't help but get emotional. Before the video even got started, Emma was almost in tears. While they didn't get to meet face-to-face, Emma thought it was just as good.

"Oh my God, is Mel B talking to me? Oh my God, I'm so excited. I'm legitimately crying. I am the biggest Spice Girls fan ever...I'm crying! I love Mel B," said during her appearance on 2Day FM Sydney.

Anne Hathaway almost lost her composure when she discovered Mariah Carey was at the premiere of her film "The Intern." The actress was in the middle of an interview when Mariah walked by on the carpet and Anne couldn't help but gush about her. Although Anne chose not to approach Mariah, the experience of seeing her from afar was exciting enough.

"She's at my movie premiere...She's here! Oh my God. She's two arm lengths away from me...It's just the best glamorous ever. That's not even a sentence. There's no grammar there. She's now an arm length away. No, no, no, it's fine. I'm going to meet her when the time's right," Anne told AP.

Diane Keaton isn't shy about her love for Justin Bieber and during an appearance on "The Ellen Show," he gave her the surprise of a lifetime. While he was backstage, he heard Diane gushing about him and decided to run out on set to meet her. Diane was completely at a loss for words and even gave Justin a kiss on the cheek.

"Okay, let's get real here...that's real beauty. I'm shaking! Do you think he'll ask me out later? Do you think I have a chance?" Diane joked.

Back in 2011, Selena Gomez freaked out after getting to meet Shia LaBeouf — and it was all caught on camera. Selena had no idea the moment was about to happen as her mom had told her that she was about to meet a big fan who was waiting in another room nearby. When Selena walked inside, she was completely shocked to see Shia and while she mostly held it together during their interaction, she couldn't contain her excitement once she got back to her dressing room.

"Oh my gosh, he's so handsome. Oh my gosh. I'm so embarrassed! I hope he doesn't think I'm crazy," Selena said in the video.

As a major "Game of Thrones" fan, Camila Cabello was incredibly excited to get the chance to meet Emilia Clarke and the rest of the cast when they shared the stage during an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show." She even brought a tiny dragon along with her for the experience.

"My queen! I'm sorry. I would just like to say I am the biggest 'Game of Thrones' fan in the entire world...I'm just freaking out to meet you guys. I went through 'Game of Thrones' and literally finished all eight seasons in a month. I've never fangirled so hard in my life," Camila said.

Jennifer Lopez got a major surprise when ex Alex Rodriguez arranged for her to get a call from "Fixer Upper" star Joanna Gaines. Jennifer explained that she and Alex had bought a house they were planning to renovate and she really wanted Joanna's help, but the HGTV star never works on projects outside of Waco, Texas. Instead, Alex arranged a FaceTime call with Joanna, who offered to provide feedback on some of Jennifer's design choices.