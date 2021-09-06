13 Celebs Who Totally Shut Down Offensive Interview Questions

Getty

Celebrities spend a lot of their time being interviewed and sometimes things don't go exactly as planned for the reporters asking the questions. While stars are used to answering all sorts of inquiries, there are times when interviewers totally overstep boundaries and end up asking straight up offensive questions.

Amid these super-awkward situations, certain stars have taken a stand to let reporters know that their line of questioning was completely inappropriate. From Jason Momoa to Taylor Swift, these celebs have totally shut down questions that made them uncomfortable and in doing so, hopefully made things easier for the next star being interviewed.

Read on to find out how these celebs responded to offensive questions...

It’s been over a decade since Jason Momoa's character on "Game of Thrones" died but he’s still getting questions about one of his more controversial scenes. Recently, a New York Times reporter brought up the moment that Khal Drogo raped his new bride Daenerys Targaryen on their wedding night. When asked if Jason had any regrets about filming the scene, he admitted that it was a "really hard thing to do" but there wasn't much he could do about it at the time and there's nothing he can change now.

Overall the question didn't sit well with Jason who brought it up again at the end of the interview, telling the reporter that it "left a bad feeling" in his stomach.

"I was bummed when you asked me that. It just feels icky, putting it upon me to remove something, as if an actor even had the choice to do that. We're not really allowed to do anything. There are producers, there are writers, there are directors, and you don't get to come in and be like, 'I'm not going do that because this isn't kosher right now and not right in the political climate.' That never happens. So it's a question that feels icky. I just wanted you to know that," Jason said.

Back in 2015, Ariana Grande was promoting a new single when she was asked some questions that she deemed pretty sexist. While speaking with Power 106's 'The Liftoff,' the male hosts asked what Ariana would choose if only given the chance to use her makeup or her phone one last time.

"Is this what you think girls have trouble choosing between? Is this men assuming this is what girls have to choose between?" Ariana asked in response before moving on.

Right before Taylor Swift turned 30, she got a question from a German reporter that she didn't deem appropriate to answer. While chatting with dpa, Taylor was asked if turning 30 would be a "turning point" in her life and, specifically, if she had plans to settle down with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Taylor decided to simply not answer the question.

"I really doubt men get asked the same question when they turn 30. I'm not going to answer that question," Taylor retorted.

While being interviewed on "Sway in the Morning," Lauren Conrad drew a question from a mystery sack and ended up being asked about her "favorite position". While the personal question was definitely about Lauren's private life, she chose to turn things around and, in what has become an iconic pop culture moment, simply replied "CEO."

During a press conference for her movie "Battleship," Rihanna wanted to answer questions about her acting career and not who she was rumored to be dating at the time. When a reporter began complimenting Rihanna's success only to ask a question about whether fans could expect to see her out with her then-rumored boyfriend Ashton Kutcher, she had to shut it down.

"Wow, how disappointing was that question?" Rihanna said, before agreeing to "absolutely" move on to the next question.

Mayim Bialik had the perfect response when an interviewer compared her "Big Bang Theory" character to who she is in real life. The reporter asked her if she thought many people believed she could actually solve calculus equations at the drop of a hat like her character.

"I actually was trained in calculus for several years. I'm a neuroscientist so... you may not have known that," Mayim informed TNT. "So, I can do calculus. But I think people assume that of all of us, but you don't have to have a PhD in neuroscience to be on our show."

While promoting her film "Our Souls at Night," Jane Fonda was asked an offensive question about the plastic surgery she's had done. In the middle of the interview, talk show host Megyn Kelly asked Jane about her prior comments that she wasn't proud to admit that she's had work done. Instead of answering, Jane diverted the conversation back to her film.

"We really want to talk about that?...Let me tell you why I love this movie that we did, Our Souls at Night, rather than plastic surgery," Jane said.

Scarlett Johansson was promoting "The Avengers" when she had to shut down a reporter who was asking some pretty inappropriate questions. While speaking with Extra, the interviewer asked if she was able to wear underwear underneath her skin tight costume.

"You're the fifth person to ask me that today. What is going on? Since when did people start asking each other in interviews about their underwear? I'll leave it up to your imagination," Scarlett retorted.

Things didn't stop there though as the reporter tried to justify his question, while Scarlett let him know that it was an inappropriate question to be asking at all.

Quentin Tarantino was speaking with a reporter about his movie "Django Unchained" when he began to ask Quentin a series of questions about violence in his films. Quentin gave detailed answers until the reporter implied that the violence in his films could potentially inspire people to commit real-life violence. At that point, Quentin shut things down to get the interview back on track.

"Don't ask me a question like that. I'm not biting. I refuse your question," Quentin responded.

Unfortunately, the reporter continued to press the issue and brought up quotes from the movie's star Jamie Foxx who had previously spoken about violence in films. Quentin continued to stand his ground and refused to discuss the topic, suggesting that the interviewer speak with Jamie or Google all of his prior discussions about the implications of violence in films.

In 2017, Blake Lively attended Variety's Power of Women: New York luncheon as she was being honored for her charitable work with the Child Rescue Coalition. But instead of being asked about her philanthropy, one reporter asked Blake what she considered her "power outfit."

"Come on, you want to talk about an outfit here, today? No way. Come on. Come on, we're about building women up. Come on, outfits? Would you ask a man that? You wouldn't ask a man what his power outfit is, I'm sorry. Like, see, this is the moment that we become more aware and that we change," Blake said in response.

Christina Hendricks put a pause on an interview when an Australian reporter offensively referred to her as "full-figured". At first, Christina awkwardly laughed and apologized, brushing off the question. While Christina's publicist asked to move on, the reporter asked the same question again, referring to Christina as full-figured for a second time.

"I mean, you just said it again!" Christina said, stopping the interview, adding off camera that she thought that calling her full-figured was "rude."

Tom Hardy was promoting his film "Legend" when a reporter mentioned that his character was very open about his sexuality. He followed up by noting that Tom has been more "ambiguous" about his own sexuality in the past, and asked — in a rather awkwardly phrased question: "Do you find it hard for celebrities to talk to media about their sexuality?"

"What on Earth are you on about? I don't find it difficult for celebrities to talk about their sexuality. Are you asking about my sexuality? Why?" Tom responded before saying thank you and moving on.

After a screening of Jonah Hill's animated series "Allen Gregory" at Georgia Tech, he was interviewed by a group of local radio stations. Instead of asking about his show, one reporter asked about Jonah's decision to get fit. While he kindly answered the question, he wasn't pleased when another reporter asked if he was "still considered the fat guy" in Hollywood and at parties, even though he lost weight.

"Do you have any other questions that are smart?" Jonah asked, before moving on to another question.