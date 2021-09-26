13 Musicians Who Aren't Fans Of Their Own Hit Songs

Getty

"I wish I could burn that song and never sing it again."

Musicians spend a majority of their career writing songs in the hopes that they will become massive hits but when one finally takes off, it isn't always the track they expect. In fact, quite a few musicians admit that they completely hate the songs that made them famous. Despite the song climbing the charts and millions of adoring fans, some singles just don't sit well with the artists behind the music.

While many of these musicians say they don't regret the release of their mega hit, they aren't particularly fond of the tune. Whether it's because they don't feel as if it represents them well, they wish they had done something differently or are just straight up tired of hearing it, these artists would rather perform anything else.

Read on to discover which musicians don't love their own songs...

Lady Gaga admits that one of her least favorite songs is her smash hit "Telephone" but it really doesn't have to do with the song itself. The songstress says it's all about her emotional connection to the song following a difficult production process.

"I hate 'Telephone.' Is that terrible to say? It's the song I have the most difficult time listening to...Ultimately the mix and the process of getting the production finished was very stressful for me. So when I say it's my worst song it has nothing to do with the song, just my emotional connection to it," Gaga once told PopJustice.

2. Ariana Grande - "Put Your Hearts Up"

Early in her career, Ariana Grande released a single called "Put Your Hearts Up" and looking back, she doesn't have fond feelings about the song. In fact, she actually has the music video hidden from her Vevo page.

"It was geared toward kids and felt so inauthentic and fake. That was the worst moment of my life. For the video, they gave me a bad spray tan and put me in a princess dress and had me frolic around the street. The whole thing was straight out of hell. I still have nightmares about it, and I made them hide it on my Vevo page," Ariana told Rolling Stone.

Lorde's song "Royals" may have made her a superstar in the music industry but looking back, she isn't a fan of her first single. In fact, she thinks the song sounds "horrible" and much prefers to listen to other people's covers.

"I listen to people covering the song and putting their own spin on it—and I listen to it in every single form except the original one I put out—and I realize that actually it sounds horrible. It sounds like a ringtone from a 2006 Nokia. None of the melodies are cool or good. It's disastrous. Awful…but for the same reason, in the context of the way I released it, it just worked out," she reportedly told the Daily Record newspaper.

4. Miley Cyrus - "Party In The U.S.A."

Miley Cyrus is grateful for the music that has made her a success, but she's not a huge fan of her hit song "Party In The U.S.A." She says that the single, which was used to promote her clothing line with Walmart, doesn't represent the kind of music she wants to perform and release.

"I can never say that I don't love 'Party in the U.S.A.' and that I'm not appreciative of it. It would be like my dad saying that he hated 'Achy Breaky'...I would never take it back. But that's not who I am, that's not where I want to sing, that's not what I want to sing, and that's not what I want my voice to sound like," Miley told V Magazine.

5. Selena Gomez - "Come and Get It"

Selena Gomez once said that one of her least favorite songs was "Come and Get It." She explained that it doesn't feel like her style and was only released out of necessity to get a hit song on her resume.

"It's very difficult for me to perform live. It's not my song. To me, it sounds like a Rihanna reject ... That was just in the beginning. I was so young. I was wanting a hit: 'I don't know if I need a hit, but maybe I do so people can respect me?' I'm grateful [for] what it did for me," she told Entertainment Weekly.

6. Pink - "Don't Let Me Get Me"

Pink once revealed that she doesn’t like her song "Don't Let Me Get Me," off of her 2004 album "Missundaztood." While she hasn’t elaborated on why she doesn't like the song, which she has said is about "feeling inadequate, and wanting to get away from yourself," she'd rather not perform it ever again.

"I wish I could burn that song and never sing it again," Pink told the LA Times.

7. Justin Bieber - "Beauty and a Beat"

Back in 2012, Justin Bieber collaborated with Nicki Minaj on "Beauty and a Beat" and while it had major success with the public, Justin says it's definitely not one of his favorite releases.

"I never really liked 'Beauty and a Beat.' But I understood what it was at the time. And it was music that was popular at that time, as well. But I was never really a huge fan of that song," Justin said on "The Bert Show."

8. Ed Sheeran - "Shape of You"

Ed Sheeran's song "Shape of You" may have been a major hit but he actually had to be convinced to include it on the album. It took even longer to convince him to make it a single!

"'Shape Of You' was actually the only song that I was like 'this isn't me at all.' It took Johnny and Steve, the guys I wrote it with, probably about a month or two to convince me that it should even be on the album, and probably took them another month to convince me that it should be a single," Ed said during an event at Spotify's New York HQ.

9. Nirvana - "Smells Like Teen Spirit"

Before Kurt Cobain's passing, he revealed that he thought "Teen Spirit" had become too popular and he didn’t enjoy playing it. He explained that he believed he had many other songs that were just "as good, if not better" than "Teen Spirit" that he much preferred performing.

"Everyone has focused on that song so much. The reason it gets a big reaction is people have seen it on MTV a million times. It's been pounded into their brains...But I can barely, especially on a bad night like tonight, get through 'Teen Spirit.' I literally want to throw my guitar down and walk away. I can't pretend to have a good time playing it," Kurt told Rolling Stone.

James Blunt isn't a huge fan of his 2004 hit "You're Beautiful," which he thinks became overplayed and doesn't actually portray who he really is. Between the emotional song and the marketing campaign, James says he was made out to be a very serious person, which he isn't.

"There was one song that was force-fed down people's throats – 'You're Beautiful' – and it became annoying. And then people start to associate the artist with the same word...The marketing also painted me out as an insanely serious person, an earnest person and, as all my friends know, I'm anything but. I have a couple of over-emotional miserable songs that I'm known for, but I think it’s turned that corner now. People can see I don't take myself that seriously."

11. MGMT - "Kids" & "Time To Pretend"

MGMT were just teenagers when they wrote their hits "Kids" and "Time To Pretend" and while they don't dislike the songs, the band didn't think the songs represented them anymore as they got older.

"When we wrote 'Time to Pretend,' we were totally taking the piss out of the rock star thing. And all of a sudden that song was, like, a single, and we had to play it every day for...two...years...I'm not saying that 'Kids' and 'Time to Pretend' are stupid songs but I think there's at least partial irony and sarcasm. Now we're 27. It’s hard to keep that naive-19-year-old-at-college philosophy going when you're writing a second album," singer Andrew VanWyngarden told The Guardian.

12. Charli XCX - "Break the Rules"

Charli XCX says she originally wrote "Break The Rules" for another artist but disliked the song so much that she thought anyone who actually used it was an "idiot." She says she unfortunately made some "rash" decisions about her album and the song actually ended up being her own single.

"I made some rash decisions with Sucker, like the song 'Break The Rules.' That was so bad. I hate it. I wrote it at a writing camp for other artists with Benny Blanco and Stargate, and I was like, 'Whoever sings this song is an idiot.' Cut to four months later: It’s on my album, and it's my new single. I f---ed myself," Charli told Q magazine.

13. Madonna - "Like A Virgin" & "Holiday"

Madonna openly admits that she's not a huge fan of her classic songs like "Holiday" and "Like A Virgin." She's said that she doesn't enjoy hearing them when they're played in public and has even gone as far as to say that it would take a lot of money for her to perform them again.