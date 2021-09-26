Celebrities Reveal Their Weird And Wild Fan Experiences

Getty

See who was sent a severed ear ... who demanded one star submit to a paternity test in the middle of a crowded restaurant ... and who had a baby left on their stoop!

There's no doubt that celebrities are grateful for their fans, but sometimes some of their most devoted followers can go a little over the top. Although these fans have the best intentions, things can easily take a strange turn — and that’s exactly what has happened for these stars.

Whether it's a strange gift, a bizarre request, or even just a case of mistaken identity, Hollywood's biggest celebs have seen it all. Thankfully, most of them take these encounters in stride as part of the job -- but there's no doubt that things can get a little weird when you're a celebrity with super passionate fans!

Find out what happened between these stars and their fanatic fans...

Dax Shepard had an uncomfortable encounter with a fan who was convinced that he was the father of her child. She approached him in a packed restaurant and asked if he was willing to take a paternity test, even though they had never met before!

"This woman was convinced that I was the father of her kid and I had never ever met her. She marches into this restaurant and she goes, 'Are you going to deny that he's yours?' And I go, 'What?' And she goes, 'Are you willing to take a paternity test or not? He's your son!' That was a very surreal experience," Dax said during an MTV interview.

The Jonas Brothers - Nick, Joe and Kevin - say that things once got weird when a fan presented them with a dead shark. Nick explained that the "odd" gift was only a baby shark but it had been preserved in a tube. On top of that, the fan didn’t explain anything and didn’t even leave a note.

"We're still trying to figure out how they actually went about buying a dead shark. I mean, is there such a website as Buyadeadshark.com?" Kevin told Digital Spy.

Jared Leto says that he was once sent a strange fan mail package that actually included someone’s severed ear. He explained that the note didn’t have any further details or information about the body part but he actually thought it was pretty cool.

"Someone cut their ear off once and sent it to me, that was very strange. A whole ear. The Van Gogh move. The note just said, are you listening? I never knew who it was, who's missing their ear out there. I poked a hole in it and wore it as a necklace! Just don't put your entire body in a case and send it to us," Jared told Radio X's Phil Clifton.

Emily Blunt once bumped into a fan who was convinced she was Katy Perry. Even though she told them she wasn't, they still didn't believe her. Eventually she had to give in and walk away from the hilarious situation.

"I had someone say, 'You're Katy Perry!' And I went, 'No, no I'm not.' And she went, 'Yes you are.' And I went, 'No I'm not.' I had this argument about it and then eventually I went 'Okay' and I just walked away," Emily told MTV.

Aubrey Plaza has had plenty of strange fan encounters and says she's often asked to "berate" and be mean to the people who approach her. While she's not sure why, she revealed that one fan actually took it a step further and asked her to punch his friend, which she did not do.

"One time I was in a bar and some guy came up to me and he said, 'I know this sounds weird but will you punch my friend in the face? He's over there.' I was like, 'I'm sorry, what was that?' And he was like, 'I'll pay you twenty bucks if you just go and punch my friend in the face. He just really wants you to punch him in the face,'" Aubrey told Dewey Singleton.

Rupert Grint admits that he has trouble saying no to people, fans included! He says it's gotten him in trouble a few times and he once ended up at a fan's home, who happened to be a drag queen!

"I met this drag queen and I ended up going back to her little flat with all her drag queen friends. I just couldn't say no. They dressed me up. We went to go and get bagels at like 4 AM. I was in full heels and a feather boa. It was really weird," Rupert told Tom Felton on BBC three.

7. Asa Butterfield

Asa Butterfield once met a fan who went to extreme lengths just to talk to him. He says the passionate fan traveled all the way from Italy to attend a meet and greet, just because she had a question for him.

"Someone came all the way from Italy just to come and ask me a question about video games," Asa told MTV.

Will Forte had an unfortunate run in with a fan while they were both using the same public changing room. While the fan just wanted to say hello, it definitely was a strange time and place to do so.

"Naked guy in the shower asking if I was the guy from SNL and making a point of pointing his penis in my direction as he asked. He really jutted it out there," Will wrote during an Reddit AMA.

Norman Reedus says that he was once sent a breast implant by a fan who thought he had sounded depressed in an interview. The actor explained that in the note, she said she thought it would cheer him up.

"She said she read an interview and I sounded depressed, which I didn't, I wasn't. I think I just came off that way ... It's still my phone cradle in my trailer," Norman told GQ.

Early in her career, Dolly Parton says she had a bizarre experience when a "fanatical" fan left a baby on her doorstep who was named after her hit song "Jolene." The note explained that the baby's mother wanted Dolly to have her, which definitely "freaked out" everyone in the household. Dolly says she wasn't prepared to raise a child at the time and called in the right people to handle the situation.

"We immediately called Human Services and took care of the baby until they got there. We never did know or hear anything about it. I knew nothing else. What do you do in a situation like that? There are some loony people in this world! Can you imagine yourself in that situation? It wasn't like it was a kitten or a puppy dog. It was a baby named Jolene!" Dolly told Windy City Times.

Zac Efron got a bizarre gift in the mail from a fan that included a piece of her body! One very devoted fan actually sent him a piece of her skin, and Zac didn't quite know how to react.

"Dude, imagine when I got it! It's hilarious because you don't know how to handle it. You'll never get around it. I love all my fans, I’m very grateful for them," Zac said on "Conan."

Lisa Kudrow found herself in the middle of a case of mistaken identity while she was waiting for a friend at a restaurant. She says a restaurant employee quietly approached her but she definitely wasn't thinking of the right person.