Morgan Willett Claims She Was Cheated On Amid Johnny Bananas Breakup

Getty

She didn't mention Johnny by name, but referred to "the person I truly loved more than anything" in her post.

"The Challenge" star Morgan Willett opened up about her emotions amid her split from boyfriend of two years Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio.

In a lengthy post shared to her Instagram Story on Sunday, Willett never referred to Devenanzio by name -- but said the past week "has been difficult" for her. The post comes a week after she announced the two had separated.

"I've been trying to stay off my phone(ish) bc I thought that would help me? But I don't feel miraculously cured like I thought," wrote Willett, who just wrapped up a family trip to Hawaii. "I'm hoping I'll feel better if I know that what I'm going through will help someone else feel like they aren't alone ... because right now the thought of being alone is what sucks the most."

"The person I truly loved more than anything else cheated on me and I found out and I had to leave. I don't know what else to say but I physically hurt," she continued. While she said she'd been able to "distract" herself a bit during her vacation, she was "scared" to "go back to reality."

"I don't know when I'll stop hurting? When will I stop missing someone? What if I never stop replaying things in my head? When do I become angry?? I don't want to live my life angry," she wrote.

In a followup Story, she thanked everyone for the "outpouring of love and support" she's received. "I hope by the end of this I can use whatever this so called platform is to be honest and open and show that I'm human," she concluded. "I just happen to have to go through my emotions in the public eye - but hopefully it will help whatever girl out there is feeling the same. You'll be ok (I'm gonna keep saying this until I believe it too).

So far, Devenanzio hasn't reacted to Willett's latest post. TooFab has reached out to his manager for comment. After the breakup was first announced, however, he issued a statement saying he planned to keep things "close to the cuff."

"My thing is I put a lot of my private life out there for everyone to see. I've always been an open book when it comes to pretty much every aspect of my life," he said, "but in a situation like this, this is something I'm really going to keep close to the cuff. I think we're both really going through it right now and I wish her all the best and I'll just leave it at that."

Willett first confirmed the split last week.